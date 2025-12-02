Tripura CM Manik Saha announced the state will establish a Homeopathic Medical College in Agartala and an Ayurvedic college in Gomati. The Union AYUSH Ministry has allocated Rs 140 crore for the two 60-seat colleges, with a focus on timely completion.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today informed that the present state government has taken the initiative to set up a Homeopathic Medical College in Agartala and an Ayurvedic Medical College in Gomati district and for this, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has allocated Rs 140 crore for establishing these two medical colleges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Chairs High-Level Meeting

A high-level meeting was held today at the Secretariat Conference Hall under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manik Saha to discuss in detail the setting up of these two medical colleges. In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that before starting the work of establishing these medical colleges, experience should be gained by visiting Homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical colleges outside the state, and that experience should be utilised here. He also laid emphasis on fixing a time frame for setting up the medical colleges.

Vision and College Details

CM Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, inquired in detail about the placement of students from the state who are currently studying in Homeopathic and Ayurvedic colleges outside the state. He said, "Earlier, the people of the state had faith in Homeopathy and Ayurvedic treatment, and that faith needs to be restored." The location of the proposed two medical colleges with 60 seats each, the timing of studies, and various departments of the colleges were presented before the Chief Minister through a slideshow.

Key Officials Present

In the meeting, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, National AYUSH Mission Member Secretary Saju Wahid A, Sanjay Kumar Das, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, Finance Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Director Dr. Anjan Kumar Das, Health Department Joint Director Dr. Ashok Dewan, and officials of the Health Department were present. (ANI)