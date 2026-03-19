West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has slammed EC and BJP, alleging that Bengal is being selectively targeted ahead of polls. She called the transfer of over 50 senior officials, including the DGP, an "undeclared emergency" and political interference.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP, alleging that West Bengal is being selectively targeted ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, calling the transfers of more than 50 senior officials an "undeclared emergency".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the large-scale transfer of senior officials reflects political interference rather than administrative necessity. "The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, have been summarily and arbitrarily removed," she said. The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs,… pic.twitter.com/ITipND3qYr — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 19, 2026

'Political Interference of the Highest Order'

Calling it "political interference of the highest order," Banerjee said such actions undermine constitutional principles and indicate a "systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial." She also raised concerns over delays in publishing supplementary electoral rolls, claiming it violates Supreme Court directions and creates uncertainty among citizens. "This is not administrative action rather this is political interference of the highest order. The systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial is a direct assault on the Constitution. At a time when a deeply flawed SIR process is underway and over 200 lives have already been lost, the conduct of the Commission reflects a clear bias and an uncomfortable submission to political interests, continuing to put the people of Bengal at risk. Supplementary electoral rolls are still not published, in clear disregard of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, leaving citizens anxious and uncertain," the Chief Minister said.

Accusations of Weakening State Framework

The Chief Minister further alleged that key officers from agencies like IB, STF and CID were being selectively transferred to weaken the state's administrative framework. Questioning the intent behind the moves, she asked, "Why is the BJP so desperate? Why this relentless targeting of Bengal and its people? What satisfaction do they derive from forcing citizens, even after 78 years of Independence, to stand in queues and prove their own citizenship?"

'Undeclared Emergency'

Banerjee also pointed to what she termed as contradictions in the Commission's actions, stating that officials removed from duty were later assigned roles as election observers. She criticised the temporary absence of police leadership in key urban centres like Siliguri and Bidhannagar, calling it a lapse.

Describing the situation as "an undeclared emergency," Banerjee said, "This is not incidental, it points to a deliberate design to seize control of West Bengal through coercion and institutional manipulation. What we are witnessing is nothing short of an undeclared emergency and an unpromulgated form of president's rule driven by political vendetta, not democratic principles."

'Bengal Will Not Bow to Intimidation'

"Having failed to win the trust of Bengal's people, the BJP is now attempting to capture the state through coercion, intimidation, manipulation and the misuse of institutions. I stand in complete solidarity with every officer of the Government of West Bengal and their families, who are being targeted simply for serving the state with honesty and commitment. Bengal has never bowed to intimidation and it never will," Banerjee said.

"isive agendaesist such attempts and stand firm against what she termed a res like section observers. She asserted that Bengal would resist such attempts and stand firm against what she termed a "divisive agenda." (ANI)