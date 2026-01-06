Tripura is set for a major overhaul with a new eco-tourism project under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. CM Manik Saha is also pushing for a 'New Agartala' and 'New Tripura' through significant infrastructure development, funded by an increased state budget.

Eco-Tourism and Cultural Hub Project

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has announced a development project on a 35-acre site to blend Tripura's cultural legacy with modern ecological tourism under the Central Government's tourism scheme Swadesh Darshan 2.0. "By integrating a dedicated Sangeet experience with sustainable eco-tourism, we are creating a unique destination that celebrates our roots while inviting the world to explore our state along with the establishment of an Amusement Park at Sachindranagar, Jirania," the Minister said on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vision for 'New Agartala' and Infrastructure Push

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is working to develop a new Agartala city by providing a range of benefits to the people, along with infrastructure development. "We have constructed roadways and beautified the roads. Due to drain construction, people are facing difficulties, even at home. When we build something, we also face issues, but once it is completed, it will be useful and not cause any problems. We are also constructing a ring road and multi-level car parking," he said.

The highest building is being constructed at Gorkhabasti, where all the directorates will be housed. We are changing the face of Agartala. We are beautifying the city. We are making a new Agartala and a new Tripura with infrastructure development," he added.

Earlier in December, Manik Saha said the current government has given special importance to infrastructure development, with financial allocations in the state budget. He added that the government is working to create a New Tripura in the coming days. The Chief Minister made these remarks while laying the foundation stone for the Khowai District Hospital and Drug De-Addiction Centre in the Dhalabil area of Khowai, and while inaugurating various government projects.

"One by one, the Chief Ministers of all the North-Eastern states have been given the responsibility of chairperson. The Chief Minister of Assam previously oversaw the development of the North-Eastern region. But since he was busy with meaningful work, that responsibility was given to me," Manik Saha said.

Last year's budget was about Rs 27,000 crore, and for 2025-26 it has been increased to Rs 32,000 crore, with a significant portion allocated to infrastructure development. The Chief Minister said, "As per the promise of the present government, drug de-addiction centres are being opened in all the districts of the state. This government is working for the people with dedication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about building a New India, and we are talking about building a better and New Tripura. In the coming days, we will build a New Tripura. Only then will it be possible to build a New India." (ANI)