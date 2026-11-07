The 525-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati, Tripura, is hosting a massive three-day Deepotsav celebration. The event features high-tech drone shows, Varanasi-style Ganga Aarti, and expects over six lakh devotees to attend.

Historic Temple Gears Up for Deepotsav

The historic 525-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, located in Tripura's Gomati district, is all set to host the grand three-day Deepotsav celebrations, with over six to seven lakh devotees from across the country and neighbouring nations expected to attend. Regarded as one of the prominent 51 Shakti Peeths, the sacred shrine—originally built in 1501 AD by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya—has been decorated with colourful illuminations and themed installations for the festival scheduled from November 8 to 10.

Security and Crowd Management Arrangements

Elaborate multi-tier security, crowd-management, and civic arrangements have been put in place jointly by the state government, district police, the tourism department, and the temple administration. According to senior police officials, an extensive security deployment has been mobilised under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional SP, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to manage the massive influx of pilgrims, with special measures implemented for the safety of women and children. The police administration has urged devotees to cooperate with security personnel, adhere to queue systems, and stay alert against pickpocketing and theft.

New Cultural and Spiritual Attractions

This year’s celebrations will introduce several new spiritual and cultural attractions. For the first time, a grand Maha Yagna is being organised on the temple premises, alongside a high-tech drone show dedicated to Goddess Tripura Sundari and an illumination display recounting the temple’s rich history. Adding to the spiritual grandeur, Acharya Randeer Pradhan, the Chief Priest of the renowned Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, will lead a grand evening Aarti throughout the three-day festival. Speaking to reporters, Acharya Pradhan said, "The Tourism Department invited our team to conduct the Aarti at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple. Having performed here previously, we have returned this year to perform the grand evening Aarti across all three days, following the tradition of the sacred Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. It is a matter of great honour and spiritual joy to offer our prayers at this holy Shakti Peeth."

Rituals and Pilgrimage Details

The three-day religious programme will commence at 4:30 AM on November 8 with the 'Mangala Aarti', followed by day-long rituals. The traditional 'Nishipuja' on Diwali night will continue till the early hours of the morning. Temple Chief Priest Chandan Chakraborty and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Bhaskar Dasgupta are coordinating the rituals and logistics. Special distribution counters have also been set up for devotees to purchase the famous GI-tagged Tripura peda prasad prepared by local artisans. Worshipped as the source of both Mukti (spiritual liberation) and Bhoga (worldly fulfilment), Mata Tripura Sundari Temple remains the epicentre of Deepavali festivities in Northeast India, drawing pilgrims from across borders and bolstering the state's spiritual tourism footprint. (ANI)