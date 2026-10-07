Delhi Police have enforced 'no-cracker zones' within 300 meters of hospitals and schools. Only green crackers are permitted during specific three-hour windows, with authorities actively monitoring compliance to ensure safety and curb pollution.

Delhi Police Announce 'No-Cracker Zones' Ahead of Diwali

In a bid to curb pollution and protect sensitive establishments ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police have strictly prohibited the bursting of firecrackers within a 300-metre radius of all hospitals and schools, designating them as strict 'no-cracker zones', the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said. Emphasising zero tolerance for violations, the DCP warned that buffer zones around healthcare facilities and educational institutes are strictly off-limits, and special police teams have been deployed to monitor compliance and initiate stern legal action against violators.

Guidelines on Firecracker Usage and Timing

Speaking to ANI here on the enforcement of the apex court's directives, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena emphasised that firecrackers must carry authenticated verification markers. "In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, only green crackers are permitted to be burst. Purchases must be made only from authorised sources, and the crackers must bear a certified QR code," DCP Meena said.

Detailing the permitted schedule, the DCP noted that the bursting of crackers has been restricted to a total window of three hours across two days. "Furthermore, there are clear-cut directions regarding the permitted timings for bursting crackers: on November 7 and 8, crackers may be burst for a total of three hours—from 6:00 am to 7:00 am, and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm," he said.

Strict Penalties for Rule Violations

Warning violators of stringent consequences, the officer stressed that police teams are maintaining a strict vigil to check illegal sales and unauthorised usage. "Should anyone violate these rules—whether by bursting crackers or selling illegal ones—strict legal action will be taken against them," DCP Meena asserted.

The Shahdara District police chief also outlined sensitive locations where complete restrictions remain in place, declaring buffer zones around vital establishments. "No-cracker zones have been established; areas within a 300-meter radius of educational institutions, hospitals, old-age homes, or designated silence zones are strictly off-limits for bursting crackers," he added.

Increased Police Presence and Security

Ahead of the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Police have heightened security and intensified foot patrolling across crowded commercial hubs to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. As part of the comprehensive security arrangements, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere conducted an on-ground patrol in the bustling Jhilmil Market area.

On security preparedness, Joint CP Dumbere stated that the force's primary objective is to instil a sense of confidence among shoppers and traders while keeping anti-social elements at bay. "Our primary focus remains on our duty; we want to ensure your safety. We aim to prevent any untoward incidents—anything that might compromise the security or safety of the public. By patrolling alongside our staff, we want to instil a sense of confidence in the people and make our presence felt. With Diwali only two days away, the crowds will be even larger. We will ensure that any individuals looking to exploit the situation for the wrong reasons are given no opportunity to do so. This patrolling is being conducted everywhere. We pay special attention to markets that attract large crowds, intensifying our patrols and focusing our efforts more heavily on those areas...", he said.