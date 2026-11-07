Varanasi's traditional stick-on Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, crafted from sacred Ganga soil, are set to receive a GI tag, boosting local artisans and preserving the deep cultural ties between Kashi and Maharashtra ahead of the Diwali festive season.

Varanasi's Unique Clay Craft Nears Official Recognition

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The famous stick-on Lakshmi-Ganesh idols of Kashi, uniquely crafted using the sacred soil of the River Ganga, are poised to receive the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, with the formal hearing on the Banaras Clay Craft application now completed. The traditional craft, which represents a synthesis of ancient folk art, religious faith, and Banarasi craftsmanship, is currently awaiting final registration.

According to Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajnikant, widely regarded as the 'GI Man of India', these handcrafted idols hold immense religious and cultural significance, especially during Diwali. Devotees traditionally install these idols in households and commercial establishments to pray for prosperity, peace, and well-being.

Artisanal Distinctiveness and Heritage Protection

"The stick-on Lakshmi-Ganesh idols are distinguished by their ornate crowns, intricate hand-painted designs, and attractive traditional colour schemes, setting them apart from ordinary clay sculptures," Dr. Rajnikant said, adding that the GI registration will protect this heritage, provide formal recognition to local artisans, generate employment opportunities, and expand their market both nationally and internationally.

Historical Significance and Traditional Craftsmanship

This distinctive Varanasi art form also shares deep historical ties with the Maratha community of Maharashtra. The historical Ganesh Puja conducted by the Peshwa family in Kashi and the long-standing tradition of public Ganeshotsav at Brahmaghat dating back to 1898 highlight the centuries-old cultural bonding between Kashi and Maharashtra.

In local lore and religious tradition, Kashi is revered as the city of Lord Shiva. Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati, is worshipped as the remover of obstacles, while Goddess Lakshmi is revered as the deity of wealth. Fashioned from the silt of the holy Ganga, these idols reflect this spiritual reverence.

Generations of traditional Prajapati potter families residing in Laxmikund and adjacent localities have kept this heritage alive. The meticulous process involves shaping the river clay, firing it in indigenous kilns, painting the deities by hand, and affixing decorative spokes to create the signature stick-on crown. These idols witness a massive surge in demand ahead of Diwali, travelling from the ghats of Varanasi to households across India as well as to members of the Indian diaspora abroad. (ANI)