Agartala is preparing for Home Minister Amit Shah's visit and the Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan. As part of 'Vocal for Local', artisans are creating souvenirs depicting Tripura's heritage sites to be presented to over 3,000 delegates.

Preparations are in full swing in Agartala ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20, with the Government of Tripura undertaking extensive arrangements, including decoration of venues and accommodation for nearly 3,000 delegates arriving from across the country to attend the upcoming Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan.

'Vocal for Local' Push Through Indigenous Craftsmanship

As part of the preparations, the state government has taken a special initiative highlighting the "Vocal for Local" vision by promoting indigenous craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Artisans at the Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI), located in Agartala, are working round-the-clock to develop a commemorative souvenir artwork depicting the rich heritage of Tripura, which will be presented to dignitaries and participants during the Sammelan.

A Significant National Platform for Tripura

The upcoming Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan is expected to witness participation from more than 3,000 delegates from across India and is being viewed as a significant occasion for the state to showcase its administrative preparedness and cultural richness on a national platform.

Commemorative Souvenir to Showcase Heritage

Artwork Depicting Iconic Landmarks

The specially curated souvenir artwork has been designed to represent three iconic heritage sites of the state, the revered Tripura Sundari Temple (Matabari), the historic rock carvings of Chabimura, and the ancient archaeological site of Unakoti. These landmarks symbolise Tripura's spiritual legacy, ancient rock-cut artistry, and natural beauty.

The artwork reflects the state's cultural depth, historical significance, and scenic grandeur while promoting locally crafted products. The commemorative memento will be presented as a token of appreciation and hospitality to distinguished dignitaries, officials, and participants, aiming to leave a lasting impression of Tripura's heritage and encourage visitors to explore the state's traditions, architectural marvels, and landscapes.

Boosting Language and Cultural Tourism

The Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan is expected not only to strengthen the promotion of official language initiatives but also to serve as a platform to present Tripura as a vibrant cultural destination to participants from across the country.

Explaining the rationale behind the choice of the memento, Dr. Abhinav Kant, Chairman of BCDI, said the souvenir has been specially designed to highlight the skill and craftsmanship of local artisans while showcasing the state's most sacred and popular destinations, with the aim of attracting tourists and honouring the artistic talent of Tripura's artisan community.