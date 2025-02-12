Tripura: Man kills wife after heated argument, stays with body overnight before surrendering

A 40-year-old man in Tripura, Shyamal Das, allegedly killed his wife, Swapna, after a heated argument on Monday night. Instead of informing anyone, he stayed with the body overnight.

Published: Feb 12, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Agartala: A 40-year-old man in Tripura allegedly killed his wife following a heated argument, stayed with her body for several hours, and later surrendered at a police station to confess, officials reported on Tuesday. The accused, Shyamal Das, a resident of the Amtali police station area in West Tripura district, has been taken into custody.

Police reported that on Monday night, Shyamal Das got into a heated argument with his wife, Swapna, over family issues.

In a moment of fury, he attacked her with a blunt object, resulting in her immediate death. Rather than alerting anyone, he remained in the house with the body overnight.

Das arrived at the police station on Tuesday afternoon, around 1:20 pm,  and informed officers that his wife was lying in a pool of blood at their residence.
A police team was dispatched to the scene, where they recovered the body. The remains were sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

