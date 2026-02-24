Tripura CM Manik Saha highlighted his government's commitment to transparent job distribution while offering posts to 52 Fishery Officers. He noted that over 20,248 jobs have been provided, emphasizing a shift towards merit-based hiring.

Transparent Job Creation a Government Priority

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that, as promised to the people of the state, the present government is providing jobs with transparency and job offers are being distributed openly because employment is being given to unemployed youth in a transparent manner. Saha said this while offering TFS Grade-One Fishery Officer posts to 52 candidates at a function held at Pragya Bhavan. He said that the goal of every initiative of the government is public welfare.

"Starting from providing jobs for public welfare, various steps are being taken one after another. Only qualified people are currently getting jobs. Only those who prove themselves worthy through their studies are being appointed to various posts. Now there is no need to bring any recommendations for jobs," said Dr. Saha.

Development Overcomes Past Challenges

The Chief Minister said that in the past, it was difficult to get jobs in remote areas of the state due to terrorism and a poor communication system. "At present, the situation has changed. There is now a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere in the state. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to the development of the North-Eastern states, and the communication system in the state has improved significantly," he said.

CM Urges New Recruits to Serve People Responsibly

Addressing those who received appointments, the Chief Minister advised them to continuously improve their skills. "They should work responsibly towards the people. Life should not be only for themselves, but also for others. They should show sympathy to those who come to government offices seeking help. If officials work with the aim of doing something good, it is not impossible to build a new Tripura," said Saha.

Aiming for Self-Reliance in Fisheries

He further said that, in addition to providing government jobs, the state government has also given importance to achieving self-reliance in various sectors. So far, the state government has provided jobs to 20,248 people in various posts. The Chief Minister said that Tripura ranks second among the North-Eastern states in terms of fish production and should strive to secure the top position through proper efficiency. The state government has attached special importance to making the state self-reliant in fish farming. For this purpose, various steps have been taken, including the restoration of abandoned water bodies, the excavation of new water bodies, and the promotion of scientific fish farming.

Fisheries Minister Sudhanshu Das and Deepa D Nair, Secretary of the Fisheries Department, were present at the programme. (ANI)