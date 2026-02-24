Seven people were killed after a Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district. CM Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident. The flight was en route from Ranchi to Delhi. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed grief over the air ambulance crash in Chatra district that claimed the lives of seven people. The ill-fated Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft, registered VT-AJV, was operating a medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi when it went down in Kasariya Panchayat under Simaria block on Monday evening at around 7:30 pm. All seven onboard, including two crew members, lost their lives.

The Jharkhand CM described the incident as "very unfortunate" and stated that the administration has been actively managing the situation since the crash, with officers reaching the accident site and retrieving the bodies. "This is a very unfortunate incident. An air ambulance was booked for the better medical treatment of a person. Unfortunately, this incident occurred. People lost their lives. Administration has been active ever since this incident occurred. Officers have reached the accident spot. The bodies have been retrieved," Soren told the reporters.

Families Mourn Tragic Loss

Meanwhile, grief gripped the families of the victims of the tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district, as the father of Doctor Vikash Kumar Gupta, one of the deceased in the crash, recalled his last conversation with his son hours before the fatal incident. Gupta's father said he learned of his son's death soon after the crash. Hailing from a poor family, he had sold his land to fund his son's education. When ministers offered assistance beyond the ex-gratia, he requested a job for his daughter-in-law. "As soon as the plane crashed, the name of my son emerged. I hail from a poor family and sold my land so that my son could study. The ministers who came there asked if I needed any assistance apart from the ex-gratia. I asked for a job for my daughter-in-law. I had the last conversation at 4.30 PM yesterday," Gupta's father told ANI.

In Amritsar, Punjab, Lovepreet Singh, a friend of the deceased Captain Swaraj Singh, said they learned about the crash late at night."We came to know about the crash at 11 PM. He was amicable with everyone. He got married just two years ago and has a three-month-old kid," Singh told ANI.

Investigation and Eyewitness Accounts

Meanwhile, the investigation into the crash was underway. A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the site on Tuesday to examine the wreckage. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) collected key documents and evidence and said it would continue the probe.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shubham Khandelwal said locals had reported seeing the aircraft lose balance moments before the crash. He said locals saw the aircraft losing balance and that it crashed 2-3 seconds later, adding that the bodies had been handed over and postmortems had been conducted.

Eyewitness Pawan Yadav told officials that the aircraft had appeared unstable before a loud explosion was heard amid light rain and poor weather conditions.

The aircraft had taken off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST and had lost radar and communication contact near 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi before crashing.

As authorities continued their investigation, families of the victims mourned the sudden loss of their loved ones. (ANI)