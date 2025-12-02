Tripura CM Manik Saha highlighted that football instills discipline and team spirit. At a TFA event, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving football infrastructure and the broader sports sector in the state for youth development.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that football is not just a game; it teaches discipline, team spirit, and dedication to the youth. He said that the current government of the state is committed to improving the infrastructure of football, along with the overall development of the sports sector.

TFA Welcomes New Lifetime Members

Saha said this at the reception ceremony of the newly inducted lifetime members of the Tripura Football Association at the Sonartari Hotel in Agartala today. It is worth mentioning that 80 new lifetime members of the Tripura Football Association were elected today. The Chief Minister and the guests present presented them with mementos and certificates.

State Government Boosts Sports Infrastructure

At the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Tripura is now in a significant position in the field of sports. "Sportsmen from outside are also able to appreciate the development of the sports world in Tripura. The state government is taking various initiatives for the development of football. Synthetic turf is being built. Day and night games are being held. Interest in sports is also being observed among the boys and girls of the tribal community. All this is possible because of the sincere attitude of the state government towards sports. This government knows how to respect sportsmen and is keen to remember the old sportsmen," he said.

Fostering Young Talent

Saha said that for young sportsmen, regular practice, hard work, perseverance, determination, and a disciplined life are the keys to success. "The present government is by the side of every talented sportsman. The government is taking necessary initiatives for the development of talent. The Tripura Football Association has a great role in taking forward the game of football in the state. The state government is also implementing various plans for the development of football along with this positive approach," said Saha.

Sports Promote a Healthy Society

The Chief Minister said that sports help in keeping people away from addiction and also keep them healthy.

During the event, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, Mayor Dipak Majumder, and others were present.