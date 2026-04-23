Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu distributed ducklings to women SHGs to boost rural livelihoods and income. The TRLM initiative aims for self-sufficiency in egg production, addressing the state's reliance on external sources.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Wednesday distributed ducklings to women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Lok Bhawan, aiming to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote sustainable income generation.

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The distribution programme covered five SHGs under the Old Agartala RD Block and was organised as part of livelihood augmentation initiatives undertaken by the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Governor lauded the mission's efforts in creating employment opportunities and enhancing income avenues for rural communities.

CEO of TRLM Tarit Kanti Chakma, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar, along with other officials, were present during the programme.

Governor Outlines Goal for Egg Self-Sufficiency

Speaking to ANI, the Governor highlighted that Tripura currently depends heavily on eggs sourced from outside the state.

Emphasising the greater potential of duck farming over poultry in the local context, he said the initiative is designed to move towards self-sufficiency in egg production.

He added that the ducklings distributed were hatched at Lok Bhawan itself.

Sustainable Cycle and Rural Entrepreneurship

The Governor further informed that eggs produced in villages are expected to be brought back for hatching, creating a sustainable cycle over the next six months.

As part of the initiative, hatching machines will also be provided to SHGs to support rural entrepreneurship and strengthen the grassroots economy.

Empowering Women and Strengthening Rural Economy

The initiative is expected to empower rural women, enhance economic resilience, and reinforce the government's commitment to inclusive rural development and self-reliant communities.

In Tripura, there is a huge demand of egg what comes from outside, in Tripura the scope of Duck is much more than chicken, so to make it self-sufficient, the distribution of ducklings has been arranged, which are hatched in the Lok Bhawan itself. Hopefully, the eggs from the village will be returned & will be hatched here again. Like this, we will continue for six months & so the experiment there. The hatching machine will be given to the villagers by the self-help groups to uplift the Rural economy. (ANI)