Tripura Governor IndraSena Reddy Nallu, in his capacity as the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Tripura State Branch, has approved the newly elected State Managing Committee of the IRCS for a period of three years, as stated in a release of IRCS. The approval was granted in accordance with Rule 12 of the Indian Red Cross Society Branch Committee Rules, 2017, and in accordance with the guidelines circulated by the National Headquarters on August 28, 2020.

Newly Constituted Committee

According to a release from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), The newly constituted committee includes Bimal Kanti Ray, IPS (Retd.) as Chairman, Asmita Banik as Vice-Chairman, Animesh Ghosh as Treasurer, Chandan Debnath as General Secretary, and members Alok Roy, Animesh Deb, Gauranga Bhowmik, Kanai Shil, Subir Deb, Biswajit Malakar, Rimpi Das, and Nirmal Bardhan Roy.

Official Notification Issued

The official notification was issued by Er. Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, Vice President of the IRCS Tripura State Branch, on behalf of the Governor. The copies of the notification have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, the Secretary General of IRCS, New Delhi, and all District Branch Presidents for information and necessary action, as stated in a release. (ANI)