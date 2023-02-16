Tripura Election 2023: Voting underway in 337 polling stations

While 28 booths had been identified as critical, 1100 had been identified as sensitive. Women polling personnel are managing as many as 97 booths.

Polling got underway in 337 polling stations spread over 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura on Thursday. According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, 28.13 voters are expected to determine the fate of 259 candidates. The polling process has been smooth thus far, with no untoward incident or EVM snag being reported from any part of the northeastern state.

The election official further said that while 28 booths had been identified as critical, 1100 had been identified as sensitive. Women polling personnel are managing as many as 97 booths.

To keep troublemakers at bay during the voting process, the international and inter-state boundaries have been sealed. Prohibitory orders have been imposed across the state as part of precautionary measures till 6 am on February 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Tripura to vote in record numbers. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise."

To ensure that the election is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, as many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces are on guard. Another 31,000 personnel of the state armed police and the state police have been deployed at various places to maintain law and order.

Listing the steps taken for voters' safety, the CEO said special initiatives had been taken for elderly and physically handicapped voters so that they don't face any inconvenience at the booths.

Tripura witnessed a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut at the hustings after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. The BJP is contesting 55 assembly seats, and its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat. The Left Front is contesting 47 seats, and the Congress 13 constituencies. The TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. Apart from that, there are 58 Independent aspirants in the fray.