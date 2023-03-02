Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check out who won and who lost from their seats

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 results will be announced on March 2 after the counting of votes starts at 8 am. Four major parties-- BJP, Congress, ruling NPP and TMC --are battling for power in the state.

Stakes are high for the alliance headed by the National People's Party in Meghalaya, where the vote-counting is scheduled to take place today, March 2. If the opposition Trinamool Congress has gained ground in the northeastern state, it will be clear from the results of the Meghalaya Assembly election, which was conducted in a single session on February 27.

The BJP, a part of the ruling alliance, had decided to go it alone and contested all 60 seats, while Congress, once the party to beat in the tribal-dominated state, is eyeing a comeback. Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 85.25 per cent amid peaceful polling.

Here's a complete list of winners and political parties:

Amlarem Lahkmen Rymbui UDP Ampati Miani D. Shira TMC Baghmara Kartush R. Marak IND Bajengdoba Brigady Napak Marak CONG Chokpot Nikman Ch. Marak GNC Dadenggre James Sangma NPP Dalu Akki A Sangma BJP East Shillong Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh NPP Gambegre Sadhiarani M. Sangma TMC Jirang Sunmoon D. Marak TMC Jowai Moonlight Pariat UDP Kharkutta Cherak Watre Momin TMC Khliehriat Nehlang Lyngdoh NPP Mahendraganj Dikkanchi D Shira TMC Mairang Metbah Lyngdoh UDP Mawhati Charles Marngar CONG Mawkynrew Kansing Lyngshiang NPP Mawkyrwat Medalsing Lyngdoh HSPDP Mawlai Teiborlang Pathaw NPP Mawphlang Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah UDP Mawryngkneng Pyniaid Sing Syiem NPP Mawshynrut Andrew Charles Gare CONG Mawsynram Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang BJP Mawthadraishan Brolding Nongsiej UDP Mendipathar Marthon J Sangma NPP Mowkaiaw Nujorki Sungoh UDP Mylliem Samuel Hashah BJP Nartiang Sniawbhalang Dhar NPP Nongkrem David T. Kharkongor BJP Nongpoh Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong NPP Nongstoin Gabriel Wahlang CONG Nongthymmai Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh NPP North Shillong Mariahom Kharkrang BJP North Tura Thomas A. Sangma NPP Phulbari Abu Taher Mondal NPP Pynthorumkhrah Alexander Laloo Hek BJP Pynursla Prestone Tynsong NPP Rajabala Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi TMC Raksamgre Benedic R Marak BJP Raliang Lakhon Biam BJP Rambrai Jyrngam Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang NPP Rangsakona Subir Marak NPP Ranikor Pius Marwein UDP Resubelpara Timothy Dalbot Shira NPP Rongara-Siju Dr Rajesh M Marak TMC Rongjeng Sengnam M. Marak TMC Salmanpara Winnerson D. Sangma TMC Selsella Arbinstone B Marak NPP Shella Balajied Kupar Synrem UDP Sohiong - - Sohra Alan West Kharkongor NPP Songsak Dr. Mukul Sangma TMC South Shillong Sanbor Shullai BJP South Tura Conrad Sangma NPP Sutnga-Saipung Vincent H Pala CONG Tikrikila Jimmy D Sangma NPP Umroi George B. Lyngdoh TMC Umsning Jason Sawkmie Mawlong NPP West Shillong Mohendro Rapsang NPP William Nagar Deborah C. Marak CONG

Meanwhile, the exit polls have put the incumbent NPP ahead of five main political parties — Congress party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP and UDP. However, no party is getting a clear majority in the 60-member Assembly, throwing up the possibility of a hung house. In such an eventuality, the NPP will have to forge alliances with other parties to stake its claim and form the government for a second straight term.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key player in the state, is projected to come second with eight to 12 seats. The Congress, which once ruled the state, is likely to win between six and 12 seats. Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to garner five to nine seats.