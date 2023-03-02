Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: Check out who won and who lost from their seats

    The Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 results will be announced on March 2 after the counting of votes starts at 8 am. Four major parties-- BJP, Congress, ruling NPP and TMC --are battling for power in the state.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 9:26 AM IST

    Stakes are high for the alliance headed by the National People's Party in Meghalaya, where the vote-counting is scheduled to take place today, March 2. If the opposition Trinamool Congress has gained ground in the northeastern state, it will be clear from the results of the Meghalaya Assembly election, which was conducted in a single session on February 27.

    The BJP, a part of the ruling alliance, had decided to go it alone and contested all 60 seats, while Congress, once the party to beat in the tribal-dominated state, is eyeing a comeback. Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 85.25 per cent amid peaceful polling.

    Here's a complete list of winners and political parties:

    1. Amlarem  Lahkmen Rymbui  UDP
    2. Ampati  Miani D. Shira  TMC
    3. Baghmara  Kartush R. Marak IND
    4. Bajengdoba  Brigady Napak Marak    CONG
    5. Chokpot    Nikman Ch. Marak  GNC
    6. Dadenggre  James Sangma    NPP
    7. Dalu  Akki A Sangma  BJP
    8. East Shillong  Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh  NPP
    9. Gambegre  Sadhiarani M. Sangma  TMC
    10. Jirang  Sunmoon D. Marak  TMC
    11. Jowai  Moonlight Pariat  UDP
    12. Kharkutta  Cherak Watre Momin  TMC
    13. Khliehriat  Nehlang Lyngdoh    NPP
    14. Mahendraganj  Dikkanchi D Shira    TMC
    15. Mairang    Metbah Lyngdoh    UDP
    16. Mawhati    Charles Marngar    CONG
    17. Mawkynrew  Kansing Lyngshiang  NPP
    18. Mawkyrwat  Medalsing Lyngdoh  HSPDP
    19. Mawlai  Teiborlang Pathaw  NPP
    20. Mawphlang  Matthew Beyondstar Kurbah  UDP
    21. Mawryngkneng  Pyniaid Sing Syiem  NPP
    22. Mawshynrut  Andrew Charles Gare    CONG
    23. Mawsynram  Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang  BJP
    24. Mawthadraishan    Brolding Nongsiej  UDP
    25. Mendipathar  Marthon J Sangma  NPP
    26. Mowkaiaw Nujorki Sungoh  UDP
    27. Mylliem    Samuel Hashah  BJP
    28. Nartiang  Sniawbhalang Dhar  NPP
    29. Nongkrem  David T. Kharkongor  BJP
    30. Nongpoh    Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong  NPP
    31. Nongstoin  Gabriel Wahlang  CONG
    32. Nongthymmai  Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh  NPP
    33. North Shillong    Mariahom Kharkrang  BJP
    34. North Tura  Thomas A. Sangma  NPP
    35. Phulbari  Abu Taher Mondal  NPP
    36. Pynthorumkhrah    Alexander Laloo Hek  BJP
    37. Pynursla  Prestone Tynsong  NPP
    38. Rajabala  Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi  TMC
    39. Raksamgre  Benedic R Marak  BJP
    40. Raliang    Lakhon Biam  BJP
    41. Rambrai Jyrngam    Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang    NPP
    42. Rangsakona  Subir Marak    NPP
    43. Ranikor    Pius Marwein  UDP
    44. Resubelpara  Timothy Dalbot Shira  NPP
    45. Rongara-Siju  Dr Rajesh M Marak  TMC
    46. Rongjeng  Sengnam M. Marak  TMC
    47. Salmanpara Winnerson D. Sangma  TMC
    48. Selsella  Arbinstone B Marak  NPP
    49. Shella   Balajied Kupar Synrem  UDP
    50. Sohiong    -    -
    51. Sohra   Alan West Kharkongor  NPP
    52. Songsak  Dr. Mukul Sangma  TMC
    53. South Shillong  Sanbor Shullai  BJP
    54. South Tura  Conrad Sangma  NPP
    55. Sutnga-Saipung  Vincent H Pala  CONG
    56. Tikrikila  Jimmy D Sangma  NPP
    57. Umroi  George B. Lyngdoh  TMC
    58. Umsning  Jason Sawkmie Mawlong  NPP
    59. West Shillong  Mohendro Rapsang  NPP
    60. William Nagar  Deborah C. Marak  CONG

    Meanwhile, the exit polls have put the incumbent NPP ahead of five main political parties — Congress party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP and UDP. However, no party is getting a clear majority in the 60-member Assembly, throwing up the possibility of a hung house. In such an eventuality, the NPP will have to forge alliances with other parties to stake its claim and form the government for a second straight term.

    The United Democratic Party (UDP), a key player in the state, is projected to come second with eight to 12 seats. The Congress, which once ruled the state, is likely to win between six and 12 seats. Opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to garner five to nine seats.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
