HP Governor Kavinder Gupta felicitated Sarvesh Sharma, a polytechnic student from Hamirpur, for securing a Rs 3.5-crore grant from the Ministry of Defence. The grant will fund the development of the indigenous ‘Rudra Edge T-1’ drone for the Army.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday felicitated Sarvesh Sharma, a student of Government Polytechnic, Hamirpur, for securing a Rs 3.5-crore grant from the Ministry of Defence for the development of the indigenous ‘Rudra Edge T-1 (Spectra)’ drone for the Indian Army.

Appreciating his achievement, the Governor said that the initiative reflects the talent, innovative spirit and technological potential of the youth of Himachal Pradesh. He commended Sharma’s dedication, vision and perseverance in contributing to the development of indigenous defence technology.

A Boost for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Governor said that such achievements give impetus to the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen the country’s efforts towards developing indigenous technological capabilities in the defence sector.

Governor Interacts with Innovator

Interacting with Sharma, the Governor enquired about the key features of the drone, the challenges faced during its development and the inspiration behind undertaking the project. He also discussed the future plans for advancing indigenous drone technology.

An Inspiration for the Youth

Governor Gupta appealed to the youth of Himachal Pradesh to draw inspiration from Sarvesh’s achievement and pursue innovation, research, technology and entrepreneurship with dedication. He said that the youth should aspire not only to seek employment but also to become job creators and contribute to the vision of a self-reliant and developed India, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor wished Sharma continued success in his endeavour. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Hamirpur, Gandharva Rathore and Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Balbir Singh, were also present. (ANI)