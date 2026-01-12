Tripura CM Manik Saha, inaugurating the National Youth Festival, highlighted Swami Vivekananda's ideals, stating that youth are the primary drivers of the nation's future and that their confidence and contributions determine its strength.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that only a strong nation can build a strong society, and that Swami Vivekananda believed the confidence and contributions of the youth would determine the country's future. He said today's youth are the primary driver of the country's and state's future progress. Saha said this while inaugurating the state-level National Youth Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra today.

Spreading Swami Vivekananda's Ideals

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of celebrating National Youth Day is to awaken national consciousness and patriotism among the youth and to spread Swamiji's ideals among the younger generation. "Swami Vivekananda was a pioneer of awakening, a thinker, and a leader of the times. Swamiji's thoughts, ideas, and love for the country remain highly relevant today. Swamiji's ideology inspires us. Youth is the best time of a person. It is during this time that one's inner talent and strength develop," he said.

CM's Call to Action for the Youth

The Chief Minister told the youth present that the significance of Youth Day lies in putting Swamiji's ideals into practice in daily activities. "Therefore, we have to follow Swamiji's ideals and evaluate ourselves as well. Positive changes in the country are achieved by giving the right direction to the youth. The youth society is the main strength of the country, and the biggest repository of this strength is our country, India," said Dr. Saha.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's ideals, the Chief Minister further stated that serving people is serving God. Therefore, the youth society should not only be educated academically but also devote themselves to serving people, the country, and society. Only then will the meaning of human life be realised. "We all have to be educated in real education. The greatness of Youth Day lies in living a disciplined life, serving people, acquiring real education, and loving the country," said Dr Saha.

Harnessing Youth Power for Progress

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, has also taken steps to harness the country's youth power. The Chief Minister shed light on various aspects of Swamiji's life for the youth and said that Swamiji wanted a healthy and strong youth society to develop in the country.

Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr PK Chakraborty, Director L Darlong, and My Bharat State Director Bimal Kumar Saha were also present. (ANI)