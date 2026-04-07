As Tripura heads to crucial polls, CM Manik Saha's simple campaign style is drawing praise. He is opting for trains and road travel over helicopters to connect with voters, a humble approach he says is inspired by PM Modi's work ethic.

As Tripura approaches a crucial electoral moment with the 56 Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency by-election scheduled for April 9 and the TTAADC general elections on April 12, political campaigning has intensified across the state, with the BJP and other parties leaving no stone unturned to reach voters in every corner. Amid this high-voltage campaign, what has distinctly stood out and captured widespread public attention is the remarkably simple yet deeply dedicated approach of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, whose style of electioneering has added a unique dimension to the political narrative.

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High-Stakes Polls and A Tireless Campaign

With the Dharmanagar by-election being crucial for maintaining the BJP's absolute majority in the state despite its alliance with regional partners, and the party's ambitious resolve to secure all 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the campaign has taken on added significance. BJP leaders have spread out across the state, but Dr Saha's tireless presence, especially in remote and difficult terrains of ADC areas, has drawn particular admiration. From early morning till late at night, he has been continuously engaging with people, often halting in far-flung areas and overcoming logistical challenges that come with such demanding travel.

A Grounded Approach to Campaigning

What has truly amazed many is his conscious decision to avoid conventional high-speed campaign methods like helicopters and instead rely on the most common and economical modes of transport, including trains and road travel through his convoy. Frequently seen travelling via the Indian Railways and recently aboard the Kanchanjunga Express after a roadshow in Dharmanagar, the Chief Minister has embraced a style that reflects both humility and accessibility.

Inspired by PM Modi, Focused on Public Connect

This choice, he explained in an interaction with ANI, is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose relentless work ethic and dedication to public service continue to motivate him. Dr Saha noted that if the Prime Minister can tirelessly work from morning till night for the welfare of the nation, it is only natural for others in leadership to follow the same path. He also pointed out that improved railway connectivity in Tripura has made such travel not only feasible but beneficial, allowing him to directly interact with people from different regions during his journeys, listen to their concerns, and better understand their expectations.

Striking an Emotional Chord with Simplicity

This grounded approach has struck an emotional chord with the masses, as many see in him a leader who prefers to walk alongside the people rather than above them. In a time when political campaigns are often marked by grandeur and spectacle, Dr Saha's simplicity, reflected in his choice of the cheapest and most accessible modes of transportation, has impressed countless citizens and added a human touch to the electoral process. As the state gears up for polling, his campaign stands as a compelling example of how humility, dedication, and direct public engagement can redefine leadership in contemporary politics.