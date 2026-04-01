Tripura CM Manik Saha visited post-poll violence-hit areas in Sepahijala and South Tripura, interacting with affected residents. He assured them the govt is committed to restoring normalcy, maintaining law and order, and ensuring their safety.

CM Visits Violence-Hit Areas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday visited several areas in Sepahijala district and South Tripura district that were affected by incidents of post-election violence. During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents, listened to their grievances, and took stock of the ground situation.

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People from the affected areas shared their concerns regarding safety and damage caused during the unrest.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is fully committed to restoring normalcy and maintaining law and order. He emphasised that strict measures would be taken to prevent any further disturbances. He also reiterated that the administration is working actively to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, adding that necessary steps are being taken to bring stability and peace back to the affected regions.

High-Level Meeting Planned

Earlier on April 21, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that a high-level meeting would be convened to address the issue of post-poll violence reported from various parts of the state, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister on Monday said the meeting would be attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Law Secretary, and other ministers to assess the situation and take necessary measures.

"I will hold a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP and Law Secretary on Tuesday over the post-poll violence. Our Ministers will also join the meeting," he said on social media.

According to reports, more than 200 BJP karyakartas have been rendered homeless due to alleged post-poll violence carried out by supporters of Tipra Motha in several areas. (ANI)