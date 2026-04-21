Tripura CM Manik Saha to hold a high-level meeting to tackle post-poll violence after over 200 BJP workers were allegedly rendered homeless. He visited victims, assured support, and announced financial aid of Rs 64.50 lakh for 258 families.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that a high-level meeting will be convened on Tuesday to address the issue of post-poll violence reported from various parts of the state, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

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The Chief Minister on Monday said the meeting would be attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Law Secretary, and other ministers to assess the situation and take necessary measures. "I will hold a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP and Law Secretary on Tuesday over the post-poll violence. Our Ministers will also join the meeting," he said on social media.

CM Visits Affected Families

According to reports, more than 200 BJP karyakartas have been rendered homeless due to alleged post-poll violence carried out by supporters of Tipra Motha in several areas. After returning from West Bengal, Saha visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala, where many affected families have taken shelter. He interacted with the victims and assured them of all necessary support for their rehabilitation, the release stated.

'Zero-Tolerance' on Violence

Emphasising a zero-tolerance stance, the Chief Minister stated that his government is committed to establishing the rule of law and will take strict action against those involved in violence. "Violence after any elections will not be tolerated. We want to ensure rule of law in the state," he posted on social media.

He further noted that post-poll violence had been witnessed during previous regimes as well, including under the Communists and the Congress, and stressed the need to end such practices permanently.

Financial Assistance Announced

The press release noted that in a relief measure, Saha announced financial assistance of Rs 64.50 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for 258 affected families. "It has been decided to support 258 families in the first phase who have been badly affected by the recent violence and are now in distress," he said in a social media post.

The assistance aims to provide immediate relief and help the affected families rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the violence. (ANI)