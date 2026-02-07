Tripura CM Manik Saha urged NGOs to play a special role in shaping the next generation into responsible citizens. In a meeting with Janajati NGOs, he emphasized instilling social responsibility and human values in children for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that NGOs should play a special role in shaping the next generation into responsible human beings and that children should be motivated to work for society.

According to a release from Tripura CMO, he emphasised that social work can be carried out in many ways without engaging in politics. Tripura CM said this at an important meeting with representatives of Janajati NGOs held in Agartala on Friday.

CM assures support to Janajati NGOs

Presiding over the meeting, CM Saha said, "I feel very happy to be able to participate here. The way members of voluntary organizations are working for the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation. The government will help you within its means and in accordance with rules and regulations. I will discuss the demands you have raised with the Tribal Welfare Minister and concerned officials."

'Significant role in shaping children'

He further stated that those attending the meeting must ensure that there is no deficiency in the upbringing of young children residing in various hostels. "In this regard, the government will always stand by your side. You have a significant role in shaping children, the next generation, into real human beings. You have provided them with a platform. At this stage, children should be taught proper education, human values, and social responsibility. Social thinking must be instilled in them," CM Saha said.

Instilling social responsibility for 'Viksit Bharat'

During the discussion, the Chief Minister highlighted that working for society is extremely important. "Therefore, children should be raised and educated with that mindset. The current President of our country, Draupadi Murmu, also belongs to the tribal community, and today she is serving the nation responsibly. Social work can be done in many ways without engaging in politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Today's students will play a crucial role in achieving that vision and will also benefit from it. Hence, they carry a special responsibility towards society," he added.

Education as a bridge

Chief Minister Saha also described education as a bridge. "Education acts as a bridge from darkness to light. It bridges the gap between ignorance and knowledge, and between falsehood and truth. Therefore, along with education, it is equally important to impart moral values to students and children," he said.

Representatives of NGOs from different parts of the state participated in the meeting, a release stated. (ANI)