Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday asked the Airports Authority of India to send a technical and operational team to Kailashahar Airport to review the situation on the ground and examine the land-related and other issues regarding the project. He also suggested the early submission of a feasibility study comparing Kailashahar, Kamalpur, and Khowai airports with Agartala Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

High-Level Meeting on Airport Revival

A high-level review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Saha on the issue of reviving the state's Kailashahar airport and resuming flight services. The meeting reviewed in detail the outline of the revival of the Kailashahar airport, which has been closed for a long time.

In this meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence, Gyan Batra, Executive Director, North Eastern Region, Airports Authority of India, and Krishnamohan Nehra, newly appointed Director, Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister and held a review meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the issues of resolving outstanding matters and taking necessary steps to resume flight services from Kailashahar at the earliest.

Key Discussion Points

The main issues discussed in today's meeting were the resumption of flight services from Kailashahar, plans for runway expansion and modern infrastructure development, and creating capacity for large aircraft, i.e., Airbus aircraft, etc.

Saha said that the study report has been asked to clearly mention the advantages and disadvantages from commercial, technical, and financial aspects. "After receiving the report, the state government will take necessary steps in consultation with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and other concerned ministries as required," Saha said.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India said in the meeting that a technical team will soon visit the area to review the detailed technical issues. The state government and the Airports Authority of India have agreed to work together to reopen the Kailashahar Airport.

State Transport Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma and Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury were present in today's review meeting.