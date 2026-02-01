Congress leader Harish Chaudhary accused the BJP of creating diversions from the 'real issue' of not letting the country surrender. Meanwhile, party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government over the India-US trade deal.

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Diversionary Tactics'

Congress leader Harish Chaudhary on Monday accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to divert attention from the "real issues." "They will do several things to divert attention from the main issue - 'the country will not surrender.' In the time to come, they will do a lot of things for diversion," he told ANI.

Chaudhry made the allegation when asked about a Delhi court granting police custody of six accused in the LeT Bangladesh module case. He was also asked about Congress MP Imran Masood's purported remarks and whether those arrested were not terrorists. "Investigations will bring out the truth. But what is the main issue? Desh ko surrender hone dena hai ya nahi dena hai," he said. .

Attack Over India-US Trade Deal

Congress has been mounting an attack on the government over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Earlier on Saturday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked if the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has a "clueless foreign policy" or has engaged in a "one-sided surrender" to the US. Kharge emphasised the need for a fair trade deal that safeguards the dignity of 140 crore Indians and protects the interests of farmers, workers, small businesses, and traders.

US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs. US President Donald Trump has imposed 15 per cent global tariffs subsequently (ANI)