Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state is becoming a model for various states in implementing development plans. He emphasised that this progress has been made possible by the stable law and order, peace, and harmony currently prevailing throughout the state.

"The state government always strives to deliver good governance. It has adopted special policies for industrial development in the state," said Saha.

ADB Industrial Development Roadmap Launched

The state Chief Minister attended the launch of the book titled Strategic Approach to Industrial Development Roadmap, prepared by the Asian Development Bank, at the Tripura Institute of Transformation War Room.

During the event, CM Saha said the Asian Development Bank's development roadmap will help the state in becoming a manufacturing hub.

The state Chief Minister highlighted that Tripura is ahead of many states in implementing the Central Government's vision document programme. "This roadmap will help develop the state into a regional trade and manufacturing hub. Rubber, bamboo, and food processing have been given priority for industrial development. Tripura is ahead of many states in the country in implementing the Central Government's vision document programme. If the states develop rapidly, the country will also develop. Currently, many investors from outside the state are showing interest in setting up industries here. The Asian Development Bank's industrial development roadmap has played a significant role in boosting investment in the state," said CM Saha.

Utilising State's Raw Materials and Human Resources

The Tripura Chief Minister also announced that the government aims to accelerate industrial development by effectively utilising the state's raw materials and human resources. "This assistance is a major achievement for the state. The government aims to accelerate industrial development by effectively utilising the raw materials and human resources available in the state," added Saha.

Asian Development Bank Country Director Mio Oka, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, and others attended the event. (ANI)