The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has written to the Kolkata Police seeking permission to hold its annual 'Shahid Divas' on July 21. The party intends to continue the tradition of observing the day in front of Victoria House, Esplanade.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking permission to observe 'Shahid Divas' on July 21 in front of Victoria House, Esplanade, and has also sought clearance for arrangements from July 19 to 21.

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The letter highlighted that the event was observed under the leadership of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front of Victoria House on July 21 for a long time, stating that the party intends to continue the tradition this year as well.

"Keeping the spirit of this longstanding socio-political tradition of West Bengal's democracy uninterrupted this year (2026), the All India Trinamool Congress shall organise the 'July 21 Shahid Divas' and accordingly, we pray for necessary permissions from your end for three days, that is July 19-21, 2026," the letter said.

It added that while the Shahid Divas' observation shall come to an end by 4 pm on July 2, there might be some time required to disperse the crowds gathered for the event.

The letter also pointed to precedent, noting that the scale of the gathering would be in line with events held during the previous years. "For record and reference, it is stated that the gathering of people shall be similar, if not identical, as has been for past several years the records of which are well kept with your office," it said, requesting the police to "kindly consider the instant communication and revert back preferably within a week."

Significance of Shahid Divas

The event, held on July 21 every year, commemorates 13 protesting Youth Congress workers who were shot dead allegedly by the police under the Left Front regime in 1993. Mamata Banerjee, who was then a firebrand Youth Congress leader, was leading the rally, which was allegedly fired upon. (ANI)