Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma announced the tricolour was hoisted in 47 remote Bastar villages for the first time. Despite a recent IED blast injuring 9 personnel, he vowed to make the state Naxal-free by March 2026.

Tricolour Hoisted in Remote Bastar Villages for First Time

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma unfurled the tricolour in Ambikapur and said the national flag is now reaching villages in Bastar where it had never been unfurled since Independence.

Speaking after the ceremony, Sharma said the tricolour was hoisted for the first time in 47 villages this year, calling it a result of sustained security operations and administrative resolve. Sharma credited the development to the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stating that the government is committed to ensuring the presence of constitutional governance in every part of Bastar. "The tricolour will fly in every village of Bastar, even the remotest ones," he said, adding that security forces have enabled access to areas that were earlier under Naxalite influence.

Home Minister Addresses Recent IED Blast

Reacting to the recent IED blast at Karregatta Hills in Bijapur district, the Home Minister said the device was planted after security forces dismantled a Naxalite stronghold in the area. He confirmed that nine security personnel were injured in the incident and none of them are in critical condition. Some of the injured have been shifted to Raipur for further treatment, while all are receiving medical care.

The incident follows a series of operations in the region, where security forces have intensified action against armed groups. Earlier, police said that multiple IED blasts had injured security personnel, who were evacuated and airlifted for treatment. Sharma described the IED attack as an act carried out in frustration by remaining Naxalite elements. He said both the central and state governments continue to appeal to them to surrender and join rehabilitation programmes. "Thousands have surrendered, but those who continue violence must understand that attacks on roads, schools and civilians will not be tolerated," he said.

Chhattisgarh to be Naxal-Free by 2026, Vows Govt

Reiterating the government's stance, Sharma said operations against Naxalites will continue and asserted that Chhattisgarh will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, with the Constitution implemented across Bastar. (ANI)