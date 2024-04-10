Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tributes pour in for late Himalayan Buddhist master Ven Lama Lobzang at IGNCA memorial ceremony

    Leaders and dignitaries from various sectors gathered at the IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts) to pay homage to the late Ven Lama Lobzang, the Founding Secretary General and Executive President of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

    Tributes pour in for late Himalayan Buddhist master Ven Lama Lobzang at IGNCA memorial ceremony
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Rich tributes were paid to Ven Lama Lobzang, a well-known Himalayan Buddhist master and a steadfast supporter of the Tibetan cause who passed away at the age of 93 in New Delhi. The solemn memorial for Lama, the founding secretary general and executive president of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), was held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Monday.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his condolence message, hailed Lama Lobzang as a revered figure who dedicated himself to enhancing the inner well-being of individuals and society. He praised Lama Lobzang's leadership roles in both national and international organizations, highlighting his commitment to promoting Buddhist philosophy and global harmony.

    Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda also expressed his deepest condolences, describing Lama Lobzang as a revered figure whose loss is deeply felt by society. Nadda lauded Lobzang's significant contributions to societal welfare, heritage preservation, and philanthropy, which have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

    Ven Lama Lobzang, affectionately known as Lama, held various prominent positions at the national and international levels. Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy hailed Lama as a true Buddhist ambassador who tirelessly worked to break religious and social barriers. Lama's efforts to promote education and healthcare in Ladakh and the Himalayan region were particularly highlighted.

    Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju described Lama as a true Karmyogi and Dhammaduta, devoted to breaking barriers and serving humanity. Lama co-founded significant institutions like the Ladakh Institute, Ladakh Buddha Vihar, and the Vishesh Kendriya Vidyalaya.

    The 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche praised Lama Lobzang's dedication to Buddha Dharma and his efforts to unite Buddhist nations through the International Buddhist Confederation. Lama Lobzang's discipleship under H E Ling Rinpoche's predecessor demonstrated a strong karmic connection between them.

    Dr Dambajav Khamba Lama, Head of the Dashichoilng Monastery, conveyed his sorrow over Lama Lobzang's passing, emphasizing that he would always remain in their hearts.

    Lama Lobzang's mortal remains were transported to Ladakh for the final rites, where he received a State Funeral with full honours on March 25. Thousands of mourners paid their respects along the funeral procession route.

    Author, journalist, and former MP, Tarun Vijay hailed Lama Lobzang as a force of National Integration and praised his contributions to the Sindhu Darshan festival. Vijay lauded Lama's compassionate service to the people of Ladakh, particularly in healthcare, where he facilitated top medical specialists from AIIMS to serve the region.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Alert IT engineer avoids falling victim to 'FedEx' scam, no money extorted gcw

    Bengaluru: Alert IT engineer avoids falling prey to 'FedEx' scam; here's how he prevented extortion attempt

    We are not blind': SC rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case AJR

    'We are not blind': Supreme Court rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nakul Nath to Karti Chidambaram Meet top 10 richest candidates in first phase of polls gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet top 10 richest candidates in first phase of polls

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's latest poll song reveals why people choose PM Modi (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's latest poll song reveals why people choose PM Modi (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sai Krishna gets final warning from Bigg Boss; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sai Krishna gets final warning from Bigg Boss; Check

    Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand's national flower anr

    Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand’s national flower

    Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner daughter Seraphina Rose changes her name to Fin Affleck here what she said RBA

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina Rose, changes her name to Fin Affleck; here's what she said

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    football Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH) snt

    Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon