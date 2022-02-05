Tremors felt in J&K, Delhi-NCR as earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Afghanistan

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, some people tweeted that the earth shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi, too, reported about feeling the tremor.

Tremors were felt in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and adjacent towns following the news of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake with its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area on Saturday morning. The quake struck in Zebak, Afghanistan, at roughly 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. According to the NCS, the centre of the earthquake was also 259 kilometres northeast of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, 346 kilometres north-northwest of Islamabad in Pakistan, and 422 kilometres northwest of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report, the earthquake was 181 kilometres deep.

In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, some people tweeted that the earth shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi, too, reported feeling the tremor.



There have been no reports of property damage, injuries, or fatalities. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was rattled by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

Also Read | Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected

Also Read | 'Biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes': NASA's InSight records 4.2 magnitude quake on Mars