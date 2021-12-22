  • Facebook
    Two earthquakes of 3.1, 3.3 magnitude hit Chikkaballapura, near Bengaluru; no damage, normal life unaffected

    According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicenter at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
    Bengaluru: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.3 in less than five minutes hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru in Chikkaballapur this morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The epicenter of the quake was at Gundlamandikal and Bandahalli villages in Chikkaballapura taluk. However, there was neither any damage nor were there any casualties.

    “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka,” tweeted NSC, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

    “Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Chikkaballapur District today morning,” said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

    According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicenter at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms.

    Panicked by the back-to-back tremors early in the morning, hundreds of villagers from Gundlamandikal, Addagal and Muddenahalli Gram Panchayat limits rushed out of their homes.

    At least 15 instances of earthquakes and tremors were recorded in the state till October this year. The similar phenomenon related to the occurrence of micro tremors originating from shallow depths associated with subterranean sounds was experienced in the past during 2006-2009 at Hasargundgi, Yelakapalli, Yempalli, Chimanchod of Chincholi Taluk, Kalaburgi district.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
