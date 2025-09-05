Yogi Adityanath praised teachers as nation-builders and highlighted school improvements through Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar. A committee will explore increased allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors.

Lucknow: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a major benefit for the teachers. At the state-level teachers’ honour ceremony in Lucknow, the CM announced that all teachers in the state will now be able to avail cashless medical treatment. This facility will cover teachers in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, as well as Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks. The CM remarked on the development as historic, saying that around nine lakh teacher families will directly benefit. Teachers and their families will no longer face financial difficulties in the event of illness or emergency. CM Yogi described it as “a symbol of the government’s gratitude for teachers’ contributions.” During the Teachers’ Day event at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, the CM honoured teachers, distributed tablets, and inaugurated smart classrooms.

In his address, the CM said, "The teachers across the state must continue to perform their best for the education of the children while we assure them of full government support.” He announced that all teachers, including Shiksha Mitras, instructors, and cooks, will now benefit from cashless medical treatment. This facility will cover approximately nine lakh teachers, or nine lakh families. The department of basic, secondary, and higher education will complete all formalities promptly and provide this facility within a set timeline. The CM also announced the formation of a high-level committee to consider increasing allowances for Shiksha Mitras and instructors. After receiving the committee’s report, the government will make a positive decision. He said this step is necessary because these educators contribute significantly to the mission, and a report will soon guide improvements. He emphasized that teachers are not only knowledge providers but also builders of the nation’s foundation. Their respect and welfare remain the government’s priority.

CM Yogi said initiatives like Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have significantly improved the condition of schools in the state. Under Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools have been equipped with 19 basic facilities. Through Project Alankar, 2,100 schools have been provided new buildings and safe environments. Initiatives like Nipun Bharat Mission and Bal Vatika enhance children’s language and mathematical skills while providing nutrition and basic education. The CM said, “Before 2017, the secondary education council had become a hub for cheating, with students from other states passing through dishonest means. Today, exams are conducted transparently under CCTV surveillance. With 56 lakh students appearing, results are now declared within a month.” He emphasized that UP Board students are no longer inferior to any other board.

'Teachers Shape Nation'

CM Yogi said that teachers remain teachers throughout their lives, holding higher importance than bureaucrats or politicians, as they shape the nation’s foundation. UP’s teachers have historically contributed to nation-building, a tradition that will continue. He sharply criticized opposition parties, pointing out that before 2017, UP lagged in education, health, and security, and exams were synonymous with cheating and chaos. He said that those creating negativity now are trying to hinder the state’s progress, but Uttar Pradesh will no longer dwell in negativity.

CM Yogi highlighted that while propaganda targeted school mergers and Bal Vatika programs, many principals and teachers have set examples through hard work and innovation. He said, “Come see our schools—they can compete with convent and public schools.” He cited innovations in districts like Sultanpur and Varanasi as proof that government schools can match quality standards. He emphasised that moving beyond conventional methods and innovation is what inspires society. CM Yogi stated that before 2017, the UP secondary education board faced criticism, but now it is a source of pride through reform and innovation. He added, "Education is not just about knowledge but the foundation of a prosperous nation. Teachers are no less than bureaucrats or politicians; they guide society."

He also highlighted that teachers from UP, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh continue to be recognized for excellence. This identity is being further strengthened through positive environments and innovation. CM Yogi said that under the new education policy, Bal Vatika has been launched for children aged 3–6 years. Over 5,000 Bal Vatikas have been opened in this session, enrolling more than 25,000 children in their first step to education. These children are also connected with Anganwadi centres and the Chief Minister’s Poshan Mission, ensuring education is paired with health, strengthening the foundation of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi emphasized that the books at Bal Vatika should be simple and engaging, allowing children to learn playfully. Nutrition programs should provide diverse and attractive meals to spark interest. Teachers’ innovations in education should be published and shared across schools and presented to children in assemblies, inspiring other educators and creating a new direction for future generations. Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, In-Charge Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Basic & Secondary) Deepak Kumar, and Director General of School Education Kanchan Verma were present on the occasion.