HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced Rs 600 crore in development proposals sent to the Centre for roads and urban facilities. The Centre approved Rs 366 crore for major projects in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Dharamshala to boost urban growth.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said the state government is accelerating development with a strong focus on roads, infrastructure and urban facilities, announcing proposals worth around Rs 600 crore sent to the Centre and major projects approved to boost connectivity and urban growth across Himachal Pradesh.

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While addressing a press conference today here, he said that with a positive approach and innovative initiatives, special emphasis was being placed on strengthening roads, infrastructure and urban facilities under the Public Works and Urban Development departments. Improving road connectivity in remote, hilly and tribal regions remains a key priority for the government. Vikramaditya Singh said that he recently met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, where he strongly presented various issues concerning the state. "The proposals submitted by the state government received a positive response from the Centre," he added.

Central Approvals and Urban Projects

He said that development works related to Public Works and Urban Development have gained fresh momentum, with proposals worth around Rs 600 crore sent to the central government. "Under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States 2025-26, projects worth Rs. 366 crore have been approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with the Urban Development Department acting as the nodal agency," he said in a press note.

He said that this is a significant achievement that will boost urban development and provide improved facilities to the public.

The Minister further said that Rs 140 crore has been sanctioned for the redevelopment of the vegetable market in Shimla, where modern facilities such as a shopping complex, multi-level parking, municipal corporation office, retail outlets, hotel, multiplex, food court and warehouses will be developed. "Similarly, Rs 80 crore has been approved for redeveloping the old HRTC bus stand in Hamirpur into a modern city centre featuring a convention centre, parking, commercial spaces, shopping complex, retail outlets, gaming zone, food court and multiplex. In addition, a Rs 20 crore project has been approved under the Neighbourhood Improvement Plan for the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation," he added.

He said these projects will not only strengthen urban infrastructure but also promote economic activity in the state.

Focus on Rural Road Connectivity

Speaking about rural development, he said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, approximately 1,500 kilometres of roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore. The tender process has already been completed and work is set to commence from April 15.

He appealed to the people of the state to cooperate in providing land for road construction, as land availability remains the biggest challenge. He said that there is no shortage of funds, but the timely availability of land is crucial.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

He also assured that strict quality standards will be maintained in all construction work, and any contractor compromising on quality will face stringent action, including blacklisting. He said that the state government is committed to carrying out development works with transparency, quality and timeliness. (ANI)