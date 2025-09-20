The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified its position on AAP's allegations of irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly voter list for the 2025 elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified its position on AAP's allegations of irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly voter list for the 2025 elections. In a post on X on Friday, ECI wrote, "With reference to PC held by Saurabh Bhardwaj today, it is stated that ECI had sent a detailed reply of 76 pages consisting of 7 annexures, including reports of the CEO/DEO on 13.01.2025, to Atishi, the then CM of Delhi."

<br>In a detailed statement, the Election Commission of India stated that it responded to concerns raised by the then Delhi Chief Minister Atishi regarding alleged irregularities in the addition and deletion of voter names in the electoral rolls of the New Delhi Assembly Constituency. According to the Commission's letter, dated January 13, 2025, Atishi had written to the Chief Election Commissioner on January 5, 2025, alleging a significant surge in addition and deletion applications in the voter list. The Commission sought a factual report from the Chief Electoral Officer, NCT of Delhi, who informed that they were ascertaining the facts and would take follow-up action in accordance with the legal provisions, regulatory framework and guidelines of the Commission.</p><p>A delegation consisting of Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh met with the Commission to submit their grievances in person. The Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer to inquire into the matter, ascertain the facts, and take immediate action in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct, Electoral Laws, and extant guidelines.<br>The Chief Electoral Officer submitted a report to the Commission on January 10, 2025, which included the report of the District Election Officer, New Delhi. The report stated that all actions taken by the election machinery were in adherence to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and relevant ECI instructions.</p><p>The Commission emphasised its commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral roll, ensuring that all actions are taken in accordance with the law and guidelines. The Commission also highlighted the importance of providing reasonable opportunities for electors and stakeholders to verify entries and file claims or objections.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Earlier, on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC), claiming that thousands of AAP supporters' votes were deliberately deleted in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. According to AAP's Delhi State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, this alleged vote deletion is part of a larger conspiracy to undermine democracy and manipulate election outcomes.</p><p>Saurabh Bharadwaj made these allegations during a press conference on Friday, stating that while people queue up believing their votes form the government, in reality, it is the BJP and the Election Commission working hand in hand to decide the outcome. <br>According to the AAP official press release, the AAP Delhi unit chief recalled that AAP leaders had repeatedly held press conferences exposing the unconstitutional deletion of votes, with then Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi writing to the EC demanding action and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal filing a formal complaint. </p><p>"Despite dozens of complaints and RTI applications, the EC neither acted nor replied. Instead, it quietly closed the files on this massive conspiracy while openly helping the BJP by targeting opposition leaders on social media," Saurabh Bharadwaj charged, calling it "a systematic and organised loot of democracy," he said. </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p><i><strong>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</strong></i></p><p> </p>