Puja Khedkar's IAS training put on hold amid fake certificate row, recalled to academy in Mussoorie by July 23

The government on Tuesday halted the district training initiative of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, amidst allegations of using forged disability certificates to pass the Civil Services exam.

The government on Tuesday halted the district training initiative of IAS officer Puja Khedkar, amidst allegations of using forged disability certificates to pass the Civil Services exam. Khedkar has been instructed to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, according to a state government official.

The academy has opted to suspend Khedkar's district training program and has summoned her back for additional steps, as outlined in a letter from Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, Nitin Gadre.

The letter stated, " It is informed that Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action. Therefore, you are hereby relieved from District Training Programme of State Government of Maharashtra. The letter from the Academy is attached herewith. You are instructed to join the Academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July, 2024 under any circumstances."

Earlier today a senior official stated Puja Khedkar received a partial "locomotor disability" certificate from a hospital in Pimpri, Pune district, in August 2022. Amid allegations of manipulating disability and OBC certificates to enter civil services, Khedkar, who has been transferred from Pune to Washim, has denied the accusations, claiming defamation.

The authenticity of several certificates submitted by Khedkar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), including one indicating visual impairment, will be investigated, as directed by the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, police confirmed earlier today.

"She applied for disability certification about her left limb knee joint back in 2022. She visited here for medical examinations and was assessed by multiple departments," said Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of the government-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri.

"It was found that she has a seven per cent locomotor disability," he added.

On August 24, 2022, Dr. Puja Khedkar received a certificate indicating a seven per cent disability in her knee.

Previously, Khedkar had submitted two certificates from Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital in 2018 and 2021 to the UPSC under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. She also applied for a disability certificate from Aundh government hospital in Pune in August 2022, but her application was rejected after medical tests.

Addressing reporters in Washim, Khedkar stated that she was the target of a misinformation campaign, with false news being published about her on a daily basis.

"Misinformation is being spread and I am facing a lot of defamation. I want to request the media to behave responsibly and not to spread misinformation," she said.

Puja Khedkar summoned women police personnel to her residence on Monday, citing "some work," as mentioned by the official, who declined to provide further details.

Khedkar, previously serving as assistant collector in Pune, was later transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector amid allegations of demanding privileges and benefits beyond her entitlement as a trainee official.

Meanwhile, authorities in Pune confirmed receipt of a letter from the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities regarding Khedkar's case.

"They have asked us to check the authenticity of certificates submitted by Puja Khedkar. We will verify the facts about these certificates, from where they were obtained, which doctor or hospitals certified them, and other things," he said.

Last week, the Union government established a one-member committee to "verify the candidature" of Dr. Puja Khedkar and mandated it to submit a report within two weeks.

In a separate development, Pune Police has been searching for Khedkar's parents in connection with a criminal case. An FIR was filed against her parents and five others after a video surfaced allegedly showing her mother, Manorama Khedkar, who is a village sarpanch, threatening individuals with a gun during a land dispute.

Furthermore, Pune police seized a luxury car belonging to Puja Khedkar on Sunday. The action was taken following allegations that she had installed a red beacon light on the vehicle without authorization.

Latest Videos