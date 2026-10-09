A dispute over train operations at Lohian Khas railway station turned violent after the station superintendent allegedly attacked the guard with a stick.

A dispute over train operations at Lohian Khas railway station in Jalandhar district escalated into a violent clash on Wednesday. Station Superintendent Yashwant allegedly attacked Train Manager (Guard) Ravi on the head with a stick.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. During the altercation, the train manager's mobile phone fell from his hand.

Taking serious note of the matter, Divisional Operational Manager (DOM) Gursharan Pathak of the Firozpur Rail Division has summoned both employees. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has recorded statements and started an investigation.

According to information, a BTPN train loaded with fuel and heading to Jammu arrived at Lohian Khas railway station around 11 AM. There was confusion over whether the train should proceed or be stopped, as clear instructions were not being received. Train Manager Ravi and loco pilot Gyan Prakash tried to communicate via walkie-talkie but received no response, leaving the situation unclear.

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The train manager then approached Station Superintendent Yashwant to seek official information regarding stopping the train. Allegedly, the station superintendent lost his temper over this and attacked him with a stick.

Following the incident, chaos erupted at the station, and the BTPN rake bound for Jammu remained stationed at Lohian. A departmental inquiry into the matter is currently underway.