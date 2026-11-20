At least 15 people have died and over 150 are hospitalized in Manipur due to suspected methanol poisoning from contaminated local liquor. The Chief Minister has visited Shija Hospital, where medical teams are treating the critical patients.

Tragic Methanol Poisoning Incident In Chandel Leaves 15 People Dead

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 20 (ANI): At least 15 people have been confirmed dead and around 150 patients are undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal following a suspected methanol poisoning incident linked to the consumption of a locally made alcoholic drink at Chakpi Karong in Chandel district.

According to available information, the affected individuals are mostly local residents from Chakpi Karong and surrounding areas of Chandel district, ranging from adults to middle-aged people. Many of those brought to the hospital showed symptoms consistent with methanol poisoning, which is suspected to have been caused by consuming a local liquor contaminated with the toxic substance.

The situation at Shija Hospital remains critical as patients continue to arrive for emergency medical care. Another bus carrying affected individuals was reportedly on its way to the hospital, raising concerns that the number of casualties and hospitalisations could rise further. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also visited Shija Hospital to take stock of the situation and meet the affected patients and medical teams.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Chetan Hundongbam, Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospital, said, "Today we received news prior to the incoming patients that some poisoning had occurred in Chandel district, and on arrival of the patients, we found out that it was methanol poisoning, mainly from the Chakpi Karong area. Till now, we have received 140 patients, out of which one has expired—he was brought dead. Three are critical and undergoing hemodialysis, which is the cleansing of the kidneys."

Highlighting the strain on hospital capacity, Dr. Hundongbam added, "Right now, the beds which we have prepared are overwhelmed, and we have requested the State Health Department, RIMS, as well as GENIMS to help us in treating the patients. We will be referring patients to the other centres, and we will take the more critical patients who require any life support or hemodialysis treatment here. The honourable CM has come and assured all patients that whatever can be done from the state health department will be done."

Meanwhile, Sumil Langhu from the Chandel District Headquarters told ANI that the outbreak had unfolded over the past two to three days. "In the last two to three days, we came across this outbreak. From the source that I received, it is basically from consuming liquor. Where the liquor comes from, I am not able to give surety, but as per the report we received, it is because of this liquor that they consumed," Langhu said. Providing an update on the toll and treatment across facilities, he added, "So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us."