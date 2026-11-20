NIA DG Rakesh Aggarwal revealed that 303 fugitives have returned to India since 2019. At the recent Anti-Terror Conference, officials discussed new strategies, including the PRAHAAR framework and improved cross-border terror investigation methods.

NIA Chief Says 303 Fugitives Returned to India at Terror Conference

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday that 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries since 2019, including 72 so far this year, as he reviewed the two-day Anti-Terror Conference focused on cross-border terrorism and courtroom prosecution. Addressing the conference's structure and themes, Aggarwal highlighted the shift from a single-track format to a two-track agenda introduced in 2025, as well as key takeaways from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on internal security and state-level counter-terrorism units.

Aggarwal explained how the conference held over two days separated broad policy and operational strategy from investigative mechanics, while centring this edition on cross-border terrorism. “This was organised yesterday and today. The conference was organised in two tracks. And, till the fourth ATC, Anti-Terror Conference, that is till 2024, used to have only one track. But since last year, we've introduced another track. So whereas Track One of the conference deals with the larger policy, strategy, and tactics part of the anti-terror landscape, Track Two deals with the nuts and bolts of investigation. Last year it was decided that we should have a theme running through the conference instead of having to discuss everything to do with terrorism. So this time, the conference was organised on a very important subject, and that was Cross-Border Terrorism, Seema Paar Aatankwad,” Rakesh Aggarwal Said.

Detailing how Track Two built on the prior year's digital-evidence theme, Aggarwal said this year's track concentrated on post-chargesheet courtroom execution and trial speed. He said, “Similarly, last year we had organised the Track One conference on 'Using Digital Evidence in the Prosecution of Terror Offences'. But this time, our focus has been—the theme of Track Two of the conference was 'Prosecution of Terror Offences'. That means after a chargesheet is filed, how do we steer those cases in the courts for a successful outcome and for an expedited trial? So that was the focus of Track Two of the conference.”

Recapping points emphasised by Union Home Minister, NIA DG cited security gains against Left-Wing Extremism and local recruitment in Kashmir, alongside a push to build up state-level Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS). “The first thing that was not necessarily in this order so firstly he was he commended the security forces and the Central Police Organisations for dealing with some of the pressing problems that are facing the that were facing the country. The notable amongst them was the successful, I would say, blow to the Left-Wing Extremism problem in the country,” he added.

Outlining the security takeaways highlighted by Shah, the official pointed to the claimed end of local militant recruitment in the Kashmir Valley, general security gains, and uneven readiness across state counter-terrorism units. He said, “Also, he made a specific mention of the end of any locally recruited terrorist in the Valley. So, we are talking about a local recruited terrorist in the Valley, so this was these were the two main issues on which and of course there has been a general improvement in, various the situation in J&K, law and order the law and order or the terrorism security issues in J&K, and also barring the ethnic violence in the North-East. The second point that the Home Minister emphasised was that there is a need for the strengthening of the Anti-Terror Units in the states. Like NIA investigates the terror offences at the federal level, the Central Government level, there are similar units, setups in the states also who investigate the terror offences. However, not all are up to a certain standard. Some of them are in the formative stages, some of them are doing extremely well. He emphasised the need to strengthen the ATSs or the Anti-Terrorism Units in the states.”

The NIA DG further said counter-terrorism efforts also require tying local police stations into the response system because frontline stations encounter initial indicators of radicalisation, suspicious identities, and material procurement He added, “While the states are dealing with anti-terror problems, there is a need for integration of the police station into this response mechanism. Because that is where the first warning signals come of all kinds of problems that we face, that means somebody living with an anonymous identity, or somebody getting radicalised and later on doing something, somebody procuring some unusual materials which could later on be for making some explosive cocktail.’

Aggarwal noted that state anti-terror units are expected to operate in line with the government's PRAHAAR framework across prevention, response, rapid recovery, and human rights, adding, “It was also emphasised that the Government of India has come out with an Anti-Terrorism Policy called PRAHAAR, which talks about all the facets of the response to the problem of terrorism in the country. To prevent through prevention, and then response, resilience that means to recover from any, if any incident happens then you have to recover quickly from it and the importance of human rights while enforcing the, terrorism, the menace of terrorism, etc. So, the response of the various anti-terror units in the states has to be in line with the PRAHAAR strategy which has been unveiled by the Government.”

NIA DG Aggarwal pointed to rising returns of fugitives who fled abroad, citing a tally of 303 brought back and upward annual trends. “There has been a significant improvement in bringing back fugitives of various crimes who have escaped to other countries. And since 1999, 303 fugitives have been brought back to the country. And if we see the year-wise figures, then there has been an increase every year. And I think these figures are with me, and this year itself,” Rakesh Aggarwal stated. (ANI)