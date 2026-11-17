Bihar CM launched the Ganna Vikas Rath-2026 to modernize sugarcane farming, boost the sugar industry, and empower farmers with new technology, government schemes, and AI tools to enhance production and rural economic growth across the state.

Bihar CM Launches Ganna Vikas Rath 2026 to Boost Sugarcane Industry

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday launched the 'Ganna Vikas Rath-2026'--an initiative organised by the Sugarcane Industries Department, Government of Bihar--from a stage in front of the 'Samvad Kaksh' at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The Chief Minister flagged off the 'Sugarcane Development Chariots' for all districts.

According to an official release from the Bihar Chief Minister's Office, on this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the prosperity of sugarcane farmers, an increase in sugarcane production, and elevating the sugar industry to new heights are top priorities for the state government. Currently, 10 sugar mills are operational in the state, and 5 more are set to begin operations soon. He added that this campaign, launched with the vision of a "Prosperous Industry, Empowered Bihar," will play a crucial role in bringing information about modern technology, scientific farming, and government schemes directly to the farmers. The sugar industry in Bihar will be strengthened through the establishment of new sugar mills and the revival of closed, defunct ones. Sugarcane cultivation is not only a vital means of increasing farmers' income but will also bolster the rural economy and create new employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the 'Sugarcane Development Chariot-2026' (Ganna Vikas Rath-2026) will connect farmers with modern technology and government schemes, while also providing a new direction for the growth of sugarcane production and the sugar industry in Bihar, a release said. Through this 'Sugarcane Development Chariot,' farmers will be provided with information on improved sugarcane varieties, scientific farming practices, organic fertilizers, and modern agricultural techniques. Farmers will also be made aware of subsidies available for agricultural machinery under the 'Sugarcane Mechanisation Scheme' and for certified sugarcane seeds under the 'Chief Minister's Sugarcane Development Programme.' Furthermore, information regarding the availability of free sugarcane seeds to encourage cultivation in new areas will be shared.

Digital technology is being leveraged to provide farmers with more convenient and accessible services; initiatives have been launched to connect them to digital platforms through the 'Ganna ID' (Sugarcane ID) and the 'Ganna Sathi' (Sugarcane Companion) AI chatbot. Additionally, awareness and public participation will be fostered among farmers through agricultural workshops and street plays. Present on this occasion were Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Minister for the Sugar Industry Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Secretaries to the Chief Minister Lokesh Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Sugar Industry Department Dharmendra Singh, and other senior officials, a release added.