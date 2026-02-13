A 50-year-old porter died by suicide and a 37-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack at a TVK meeting in Salem led by party chief Vijay. A scuffle also broke out between journalists and TVK cadres during the event. Police are investigating.

Man Dies By Suicide Near Venue

A 50-year-old porter worker from Mettur, identified as Murugan, died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol near the venue of a TVK meeting in Salem, police said. He reportedly came to Salem and left a letter citing family issues. His body was found in front of the meeting area. A case has been registered. His family is at Salem Government Hospital to receive the body after the postmortem, police added.

Another Man Dies of Heart Attack, Scuffle Erupts

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between journalists and cadres of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a man reportedly suffered a heart attack during a TVK chief Vijay's rally. Journalists alleged that the cadres tried to attack them while covering the incident.

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra, who reportedly suffered a heart attack during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay earlier today. His body was brought to the hospital in Salem. This death comes months after a stampede during a rally held by Vijay in Karur claimed nearly 40 lives.

The actor-turned-politician was addressing supporters today amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations.

