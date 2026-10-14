Traders' associations appeal to Rahul Gandhi to reconsider protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. They claim the agitation is disrupting business during the crucial festive season, causing significant financial losses.

Amid an upturn in political protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, traders’ representatives and business associations have appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and issues concerning the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Traders are complaining about their business being impacted by the protests in the national capital with the festive season underway.

Ajay Gupta, another member of the National Traders Welfare Board, also urged the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to reconsider the agitation, claiming that it was not benefiting anyone and was creating an atmosphere of anarchy.

“I humbly request the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, to reconsider the agitation currently underway, as it is not benefiting anyone; instead, it is creating an atmosphere of anarchy,” he said, Gupta said traders were suffering significant losses as they prepared throughout the year for the festive season by stocking goods and taking loans.

He said they depended on the period to maximise sales, meet annual expenses and support their families. “We, the business community, are suffering significant losses. We wait all year for this festive season, stocking up on goods and taking out loans—hoping to maximise sales during this period to cover our annual expenses and support our families,” Gupta added.

According to Gupta, the prevailing situation was forcing businesses to shut down, while customers were unable to reach shops and traders were facing difficulties in delivering goods. He appealed to Gandhi to immediately stop the agitation and allow traders to conduct their businesses smoothly.

While stating that the business community was not opposed to protests, Gupta said demonstrations should be conducted in a manner that did not harm the common man or obstruct traders. He also urged the government to take strict measures to halt such agitations. “We are not opposed to the act of protesting itself—you should certainly voice your views—but it should be done in a manner that causes no harm to the common man and creates no obstacles for us traders in running our businesses,” he said.

Delhi Millers Association's Plea

Ghanshyam Das Goyal, chief patron of the Dal and Besan Millers Association at Lawrence Road in Delhi, separately appealed to Gandhi to end the protests in the national capital over SIR and CEC-related issues.

Goyal said the situation was affecting business at a time when Navratri was underway, and Diwali was approaching. He pointed out that traders from areas surrounding Delhi usually visited the city to purchase stock for the Diwali season. However, he claimed that the ongoing disruptions had discouraged people from visiting Delhi, adversely affecting small traders.

“The Navratri festival is currently underway. Traders from areas surrounding Delhi usually come to the city to purchase stock for the Diwali season; however, due to the commotion you have stirred up, people have stopped visiting Delhi,” Goyal said.

Goyal also urged Gandhi to consider alternatives to protests and sit-ins, saying that the city’s trade needed to be protected.

Bangalore Merchants Voice Concerns

Prakash Purgal, speaking on behalf of the Bangalore Wholesale Cloth Merchant Association, also appealed to Gandhi to ensure that roads were not blocked during the festive season.

Purgal said the period covering Dussehra, Diwali and the wedding season was crucial for traders and that business had resumed after a prolonged period of difficulty. He warned that road blockades at different locations could worsen the situation and cause immense hardship to small traders.

Urging Gandhi to consider the impact on businesses, Purgal called for issues to be addressed through dialogue rather than road blockades. He said disruptions during the peak trading season could force small traders to close their shops, adding that the interests of both the public and the business community should be protected.

“Please consider this carefully: whatever issues need to be discussed should be addressed through dialogue, rather than by blocking roads and spoiling the festive spirit of Dussehra and Diwali,” Purgal said. “Please keep the welfare of traders in mind so that neither the public nor the business community suffers. It is vital to understand that if small traders are forced to close down, the situation will become critical,” he added.

Trade Bodies Across States Express Apprehension

Earlier, in a series of representations dated October 12 and 13, trade bodies from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Keralam expressed apprehension that protests, road blockades and restrictions on market access could adversely affect business operations, particularly during Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja, when commercial activity traditionally gathers momentum.

While several associations urged Gandhi to reconsider the timing and manner of the protests, several others sought intervention from the Centre and the judiciary to ensure that the democratic right to protest does not impede lawful commercial activities or jeopardise the livelihoods of traders and workers. (ANI)