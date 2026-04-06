Indian security agencies foiled a terror plot, arresting two highly radicalized suspects in Mumbai. The IS-inspired module planned to use bombs concealed inside remote-controlled toy cars for attacks. The arrests were part of a broader nationwide operation to dismantle sleeper cells and prevent potential attacks.

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, security agencies foiled a chilling plot involving remote-controlled toy car bombs, arresting two highly radicalised suspects in Mumbai as part of a nationwide crackdown. The operation, led by the Delhi Police Special Cell, uncovered what officials described as an “Islamic State (IS)-inspired” terror module with plans to carry out attacks in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to investigators, the arrested duo were actively planning to use improvised explosive devices concealed inside toy cars — a tactic designed to evade suspicion and cause maximum disruption. The suspects were picked up during coordinated raids conducted across multiple states, indicating the presence of a wider network operating beyond Mumbai.

Officials said the accused were “highly radicalised” and influenced by extremist ideologies, with possible links to international terror outfits and online propaganda channels. Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects had been in touch with handlers and were learning techniques to assemble explosive devices for targeted attacks.

Also Read: ISIS suspect Rizwan sent to one-day police remand by Delhi court

The arrests are part of a broader pan-India anti-terror sweep aimed at dismantling sleeper cells and preventing potential attacks before they materialise. Authorities also detained several other individuals for questioning, as agencies worked to trace the full extent of the network, including funding sources, recruitment patterns, and intended targets.

Investigators believe the use of toy cars as delivery mechanisms signals an evolving threat landscape, where unconventional methods are being explored to bypass traditional security systems. The plot highlights growing concerns over online radicalisation and the role of digital platforms in spreading extremist ideologies.

Further interrogation of the suspects is underway, with agencies focusing on uncovering operational details and identifying potential collaborators across the country. Officials remain on high alert, stressing that early intervention was crucial in averting a potentially devastating attack.

Also Read: Mumbai: 5 detained after clash between two groups in Malad's market