Modem Balkrishna carried a Rs 1 crore reward. The encounter, a significant blow to the Naxalite movement follows another recent operation where a Maoist leader, Masa, was eliminated. Authorities urged remaining Naxalites to surrender in Chhattisgarh.

Raipur: In a major breakthrough, security forces in Chhatisgarh have gunned down 10 Naxalites in an encounter at Gariaband district. Among those killed is Manoj, alias Modem Balakrishna, a top Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head. Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha confirmed the death of Modem and nine other Naxalites. The joint operation—launched by the STF, Cobra battalion of the CRPF, and state police began on Wednesday, September 10 during an anti-Naxal combing exercise in the Mainpur forest area. A fierce gunfight broke out after the forces came face-to-face with the insurgents. By Thursday, security personnel had achieved a major success, with no casualties reported on their side. IG Amresh Mishra of Raipur Range said the encounter is still continuing in the dense forest belt.

Top Maoist Leaders Killed

Modem Balakrishna, also known as Manoj, was one of the most wanted Naxalite leaders in Chhattisgarh. He was accused of orchestrating several violent incidents, including murders, robberies, and large-scale attacks on security forces. Seen as a key strategist for the Naxalite network in the region, his death is considered a severe blow to the insurgent movement. Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanker) IK Elisela had told reporters that a top maoist identified as Masa, carrying a bounty of Rs 8 Lakh, was eliminated in an operation which began on September 7. “On September 9, an exchange of fire broke out in the hilly forests of Gedabeda village under Partapur police station limits. When the encounter subsided, our team recovered the body of a male Maoist, along with a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie,” Elisela said.

Calling it a major success for security forces, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P Sundarraj had urged Maoists still active in the region to shun violence. “They must accept the reality that Maoism is on the verge of extinction. This is the right time for them to abandon violence and return to the mainstream by making use of the government’s rehabilitation policy. Those who continue with illegal and violent activities will face stern consequences,” he warned. Officials said operations have been intensified in the Bastar division as part of the state’s continued crackdown on Maoist strongholds. Security forces are focusing on disrupting Maoist networks and preventing recruitment drives in remote tribal areas.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 Maoist cadres laid down their arms and surrendered before senior police officials on Wednesday evening. According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, the decision came as the cadres grew disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, citing its “hollowness,” the exploitation of innocent tribals, and mounting internal disputes within the organization. Those who surrendered were identified as lower-rung operatives associated with various Maoist wings, including the Janatana Sarkar, the cultural front Chetna Natya Mandli, and local panchayat militias. Officials said their return to the mainstream is expected to weaken Maoist activities in the region.