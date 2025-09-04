From India sealing a GE engine deal for LCA jets to a Manipur truce, Himachal’s monsoon devastation, a GST overhaul, Amit Mishra’s retirement, and Shikhar Dhawan’s ED summons: these made headlines on September 4.

From India finalising a contract for 113 GE engines for its LCA Mk1A jets to the Centre brokering peace with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, big developments defined September 4. Himachal Pradesh's monsoon toll climbed to 343 with thousands of roads, power lines and water schemes crippled. The Supreme Court raised alarm over illegal tree felling as floods hit Himalayan states. India marked a milestone with infant mortality falling to 25 while the GST Council unveiled a two-slab tax reform. ED summoned Shikhar Dhawan over a betting app, Amit Mishra retired after 25 years, and Diljit Dosanjh voiced solidarity with Punjab flood victims. Here's the brief of what made the headlines today:

1. India to Procure 113 GE Engines for LCA Mk1A, IAF to Get First Jets This October

India will soon be signing a contract with the American giant General Electric for the procurement of 113 F414 aero engines to be fitted in light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1a for which the order was placed few months ago. A top source in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) told Asianet Newsable English that “the negotiation with the GE for aero engines has been completed and the contract will be signed at the end of this month.”

In August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave a green signal for buying additional 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, worth Rs 62,000 crore. The LCA Mk1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft, being built to replace the ageing fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets.

2. Centre Brokers Truce with Kuki-Zo Groups, NH-2 Reopens in Big Move for Manipur Peace

The Centre, the Manipur government and the leaders of Kuki-Zo groups have signed a fresh tripartite agreement in New Delhi that reaffirms the state's territorial integrity and reopens National Highway-2 for the free movement of people and essential goods. Officials said the move is a major confidence-building step ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the region in the second week of September.

Under the deal, the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement between the government and the armed groups has been revised and extended for one year, effective from the day the pact was signed. The fresh ground rules are meant to reduce violence, improve security on key routes and create space for talks toward a negotiated settlement.

3. Himachal Monsoon Fury: 343 Killed, Over 1,200 Roads, Power Lines, Water Supply Schemes Crippled

Heavy rains have left Himachal Pradesh struggling with massive infrastructure breakdowns, with 1,286 roads, including six national highways, blocked, 2,809 distribution transformers disrupted, and 1,081 water supply schemes hit, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Thursday.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, 343 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents across the state, the SDMA said. Of the total fatalities, 183 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 160 people lost their lives in road accidents. The latest public utility status report, compiled at 10:30 am, shows widespread damage across all 12 districts. Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba are among the worst-hit, with hundreds of rural and urban localities facing power outages and drinking water shortages.

4. 'Illegal Tree Felling On': Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, States Over Floods

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised serious concerns about illegal tree felling in the Himalayan region. The top court referred to the viral videos of timber logs floating in floodwaters in Himachal Pradesh. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the matter was alarming, pointing out that recent floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab showed clear signs of large-scale environmental damage. The judges noted that wooden logs seen in floodwaters suggested rampant and illegal felling of trees in the hills, according to a report by Live Law.

The court issued notices to the Union government through the Ministries of Environment and Jal Shakti, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

5. Historic Low: India's Infant Mortality Rate Falls To 25, Down 80% Since 1971

India's infant mortality rate (IMR) has hit a historic low of 25 per 1,000 live births in 2023, the Sample Registration System (SRS) report for 2023 by the Registrar General of India shows. IMR fell from 40 in 2013 to 25 in 2023, which is a significant drop of 37.5 per cent in a decade. Compared with 1971, when IMR was 129, the fall is about 80 per cent, reports news agency PTI. IMR measures the number of deaths of babies under one year of age for every 1,000 live births. A lower IMR is a key sign that health services for mothers and infants are improving.

The SRS 2023 report shows wide improvements across rural and urban areas. In rural India, IMR fell from 44 in 2013 to 28 in 2023, a decline of around 36 per cent. In urban areas, it fell from 27 to 18 over the same period, a drop of about 33 per cent. These falls show progress in health care access outside big cities as well.

6. GST Overhaul: Congress Calls It GST 1.5, Demands A 'True' GST 2.0

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime has undergone its biggest reform since it was launched in 2017. The GST Council, a constitutional body that includes the Union Finance Minister and state representatives, has approved a major rate rationalisation. From September 22, 2025, GST will be simplified into two main slabs, 5% and 18%, replacing the earlier system of multiple rates.

The move aims to reduce tax disputes, cut compliance burdens for businesses, and lower costs for consumers on a wide range of goods and services. While the government has described it as a long-awaited step toward simplification, the Congress party has termed it "GST 1.5," arguing that the wait for a "true GST 2.0" is still not over.

7. Shikhar Dhawan Summoned by ED over Promotion of Online Betting App

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged illegal betting app, 1xBet. Sources reportedly said that Dhawan, 39, will appear before the federal agency on Thursday, where his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators are probing possible financial transactions and promotional activities tied to the betting platform. Dhawan is understood to have endorsed the app through social media campaigns and promotions, raising questions about his association with the company.

The ED aims to establish the extent of his involvement, whether knowingly or unknowingly, in promoting the platform accused of facilitating illegal betting activities. The summons comes amid the agency's wider crackdown on money laundering and online betting networks across India. Dhawan's questioning will be crucial in determining whether celebrities and influencers indirectly helped boost the credibility of such platforms.

8. Amit Mishra Retires: Leg-Spinner Reveals Battle With Depression After 5-Year Hiatus Post 2003 Debut

A remarkable career spanning over 25 years came to an emotional close on Thursday as iconic Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from professional cricket. One of the most consistent performers with the ball for India and in the IPL, Mishra’s journey was not without its share of struggles, setbacks, and comebacks.

Mishra said that his decision to retire was shaped by recurring injuries and the belief that the younger generation deserves the chance to shine. “These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life,” Mishra said in a press release.

9. "We all stand with them": Diljit Dosanjh shows support for Punjab floods victims

Amidst Punjab dealing with severe floods due to heavy rain, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is showing his complete support for the affected families. He shared a video expressing his solidarity and concern for the people in the state and said that "we all stand" with them.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a video, saying, "...The situation in Punjab is very bad due to floods. People have lost their homes. Crops have been destroyed. Animals, cows, and buffalo have died. People's lives have been ruined. Punjab is wounded, but not defeated. Hum Punjab ki gond se uthe hai, Pujnab ne hume gond liya hai aur humne Punjab ki gond mein hi marna hai(We have risen from the lap of Punjab. Punjab has adopted us. And we have to die in the lap of Punjab."

10. Jolly LLB 3 Cleared for Release: Court Rejects Plea Alleging Defamation of Legal Profession

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3 is eagerly awaited. It's touted as the biggest film in the courtroom comedy franchise. However, petitions were filed in several states to stop its release, accusing it of defaming the legal profession. The Allahabad High Court has delivered its verdict, stating that there's no evidence of objectionable content and refusing to halt the release.

Reports suggest the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition seeking to halt Jolly LLB 3's release. The petition claimed the film defames the legal profession. The court found nothing objectionable in the film's teaser and songs. Following this decision, the film is expected to release on schedule. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film hits theaters on September 19th. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the trailer.