1. At least 7 Dead As Heavy Rain Cripples Kolkata Ahead Of Durga Puja; Schools Shut, Trains, Flights Hit

At least seven people were killed as heavy rain overnight threw life out of gear in Kolkata and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, with several places inundated under knee-deep water and traffic paralysed. Amidst the flooding chaos. The southern and eastern corridors were worst-affected, with Garia Kamdahari recording a staggering 332 mm of rainfall within hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), Ballygunge (264 mm), and Thantania in north Kolkata (195 mm), according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Schools declared holidays, while airlines rushed to issue travel advisories, warning passengers of delays amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of continued heavy showers across multiple south Bengal districts.

2. ⁠Congress's Manish Tewari Hits Back as BJP Links His Nepo Kids Post to Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday sparked a major political row with his social media comments on recent regime changes in South and East Asia - Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The BJP has claimed that his remarks were aimed at Rahul Gandhi, while Tewari firmly denied this, saying not everything needs to be reduced to a Congress-BJP fight.

Manish Tewari shared a report about mass protests in the Philippines against alleged corruption in flood control projects. Linking it with wider regional trends, he said the removal of leaders such as Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka (July 2023), Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh (July 2024), KP Sharma Oli in Nepal (September 2025), and ongoing protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines, highlight one thing – “entitlement is no longer acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z.”

3. SP Leader Azam Khan Seen Arguing with Police After Release from Sitapur Jail

A video of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan getting into an argument with police officials after being released from Sitapur jail has surfaced. In the clip, Khan is seen questioning police officers for stopping commuters because of him. “These are not my people, they are commuters… What is the meaning of bothering them? You are stopping people because of me,” Khan told the police personnel in the video. The incident reportedly took place soon after his release on Tuesday.

The video of Azam Khan arguing with police soon after his release from Sitapur jail triggered mixed reactions on social media platform X. Many users mocked the incident, with one comparing the scene to a movie character from Khiladi 786. Others predicted that Khan might land back in jail soon, commenting 'ye bahut jald bapas ayega, jail main'. Some users questioned how he managed to secure release in the first place. The overall response reflected skepticism and criticism, with many doubting Khan's future political and legal standing after his return to public life.

4. Maharashtra Shocker: BJP Workers Make Congress Leader, 73, Wear Sari For Post Against PM Modi

Political drama unfolded after Congress veteran Prakash “Mama” Pagare circulated a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi draped in a sari on social media. The post, accompanied by what BJP leaders decried as a “derogatory song,” set off a firestorm of outrage, protests, and a street showdown between rival party workers. Pagare, 73, a well-known figure in the Ulhasnagar belt, found himself at the epicenter of the uproar as BJP supporters condemned the act as an affront to the nation’s highest leadership. In a dramatic twist, he was allegedly cornered by BJP workers, who retaliated by making him wear a sari in public.

BJP’s Kalyan district president Nandu Parab condemned Pagare's post and said, “Posting such a distasteful image of our Prime Minister is not only offensive but also unacceptable. If such attempts are made again to defame our leaders, the BJP will give an even stronger reply."

5. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Death Toll at 451; Massive Damage to Houses, Roads and Power

The devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 451 lives since June 20, with 262 fatalities attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution and lightning, while 189 people died in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The SDMA report shows that 497 people have been injured during the season, while 47 remain missing. The disaster has also taken a toll on livestock, with over 2,511 animals dead and 26,955 poultry birds lost.

The hill state has witnessed widespread damage to property and infrastructure. A total of 1,804 houses have been fully destroyed, and 29,466 homes have been partially damaged. Additionally, 665 shops/factories, 1,046 cow sheds, and 2,344 labour huts were impacted. Public infrastructure losses are pegged at a staggering Rs 4,86,116 lakh (Rs 4,861 crore), with maximum damages reported in the Public Works Department (Rs 300,015 lakh), followed by irrigation and water supply schemes, power infrastructure, education, health and agriculture.

6. FDI in Indian Hospitals & Diagnostics Surges 2.3x to $1.56 Bn in FY25

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India's hospitals and diagnostics sector reached USD 1.56 billion in FY2025, marking a 2.3 times increase since FY2022, according to a report from Rubix Data Sciences. The report added that India's healthcare sector is at an inflection point and is set to become one of the most attractive global destinations for healthcare investments.

Supported by government reforms, rising private equity participation, and the rapid adoption of digital health, the sector is poised for exponential growth, particularly in non-metro cities, the report further added. Investor interest in the sector has surged, with hospital M&A and private equity investments growing eightfold between 2022 and 2024.

7. Indian Rupee Crashes to 88.67/USD, Gold Hits All-Time High

The weakness in the Indian rupee continued on Tuesday, with the currency touching a record low of 88.67 per U.S. dollar at the time of filing this report. The pressure on the rupee came amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and jitters surrounding H1B visa rules. K N Dey, a currency expert, told ANI that the rupee breached its lifetime low of 88.47/USD recorded on September 11 in the morning session.

"There were some FII's buying yesterday, later part of trading hours, and today it's month/ half year end outflows by general importers. Also, some export forward contract cancellations are reported. Next 2/3 days' volatility may continue, but the Rupee's further weakness may not be much," Dey noted. He added that volatility could continue over the next two to three days, but the rupee may not weaken much further from current levels.

8. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy, Call It 'Best Chapter of Our Lives'

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, confirmed the news fans have long been waiting for: they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, September 23, the couple took to social media to share the joyful update with their fans, calling it 'the best chapter of our lives.'

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple shared a serene photo of themselves with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love, as fans, celebrities, and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings.

According to a new report, Katrina is currently in her third trimester. A source close to the couple revealed, “She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, sometime between October 15 and October 30.” The source added that Katrina and Vicky have consciously chosen to keep the journey private and may announce more details only after the baby is born.

9. Zubeen Garg's Emotional Farewell: Gun Salute, Wife Garima Breaks Down

The people of Assam came together in an outpouring of grief and reverence on September 23, as the state bid farewell to its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The legendary singer and composer, whose sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void in the region’s artistic soul, was cremated at his ancestral village of Kamarkuchi in Sonapur with full state honours. The ceremonies, solemn yet deeply emotional, were marked by massive public gatherings that reflected the sheer scale of his influence.

The Assam Police carried his coffin along the highway, performing the role of pallbearers before offering a gun salute in tribute to a life that had become synonymous with the cultural heartbeat of the state.

10. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Samson Out, Bumrah to be Rested - India’s Likely XI for Bangladesh Clash

Team India will continue their dominance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 when they take on Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. India and Bangladesh will face off for the first time in the ongoing edition of the tournament, as the two sides were clubbed in separate groups. India are currently on a four-match winning streak and remains the only team to lose a match yet in the Asia Cup 2025. On Sunday, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, thrashed Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai, thanks to a brilliant batting display by Abhishek Sharma (74), Shubman Gill (47), and Tilak Varma (30*), who helped Team India chase down a 172-run target in 18.5 overs.

India must be riding high on confidence after an emphatic win over Bangladesh and will look to extend their unbeaten run against Bangladesh as they inch closer to sealing their berth in the Asia Cup 2025 Final. As the Men in Blue prepare for the Bangladesh clash, the main question is whether the defending champions will stick to the same playing XI or make any changes in the team.