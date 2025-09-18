India saw major developments as EC called Rahul Gandhi's allegations baseless, SEBI cleared Adani Group, Chamoli cloudburst affected 200+, Neeraj Chopra placed eighth, India beat Pakistan in cricket and Deepika Padukone exited 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel.

From politics to business, sports and entertainment, major developments swept India on September 18. The Election Commission rejected Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud allegations, while Uttarakhand's Chamoli district faced a cloudburst affecting 200+ people. SEBI cleared Adani Group of Hindenburg stock manipulation allegations, reaffirming corporate compliance. PM Modi expressed condolences and support to Nepal amid recent protests. Himachal Pradesh reported 419 monsoon-related deaths. India reacted to Saudi-Pak defence pact, and Niti Aayog warned against overdependence on Chinese minerals. In sports, Neeraj Chopra finished eighth at the World Athletics Championships, while India dominated Pakistan in Asia Cup cricket. Bollywood news saw Deepika Padukone exit the 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel. Here's brief of the top 10 headlines today:

1. Election Commission Junks Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against Chief Election Commissioner

The Election Commission on Thursday rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations as 'incorrect and baseless', stating no public can delete votes online and deletions require a hearing. It confirmed failed deletion attempts in Karnataka's Aland constituency in 2023, with an FIR filed. The seat was won by BJP's Subhash Guttedar in 2018 and Congress's B.R. Patil in 2023. EC's remarks came shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the poll body on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, Gandhi alleged that people inside the ECI were helping him uncover voter fraud. Rahul Gandhi claimed, "We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. This was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside the Election Commission, and this is not going to stop." He warned that young people in India would not accept 'vote theft' once they realised the extent of the problem.

2. Chamoli Cloudburst: Over 200 People Affected, 35 Houses Damaged, 14 Missing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the situation after a sudden cloudburst in Chamoli district caused heavy destruction. The disaster, which struck late Wednesday night, has affected more than 200 people, leaving houses damaged, several injured, and many still missing. Speaking from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, CM Dhami said that around 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others remain missing. Rescue and relief teams have been deployed across the district.

According to the Chief Minister, all key rescue agencies, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and local police, all are working on the ground. Injured persons have been shifted to hospitals, and those with severe injuries will be moved to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment.

3. PM Modi Speaks to Nepal PM Sushila Karki, Reaffirms Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, expressing condolences over the loss of lives in recent protests. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for Nepal's peace and stability, while also extending warm greetings to the people of Nepal on the eve of their National Day, September 19.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow."

4. Himachal Monsoon: 419 Killed, Over 200 Houses Destroyed, Rs 4,59,536 Lakh Losses Reported

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has released a cumulative report detailing the extensive damage and casualties from the 2025 monsoon season, which began on June 20. The report, updated as of September 17, 2025, confirms a total of 419 deaths across the state. The total death toll is separated into two categories, rain related deaths and road accident deaths.

Under Rain-Related Deaths 237 people have died in various rain-related incidents. The highest number of these fatalities were from landslides (52 deaths), followed by fall from trees/steep rocks (45 deaths), drowning (40 deaths), cloudbursts (17 deaths), and flash floods (11 deaths). Meanwhile, an additional 182 deaths have been attributed to road accidents during the monsoon season. The monsoon has caused widespread destruction to both private and public property. The cumulative loss to public property is estimated at Rs 4,59,536.54 Lakhs. The report details significant losses to key infrastructure including losses to PWD (Public Works Department) reported at Rs 1,41,387.8 Lakhs.

5. 'Will Study Implications On Our National Security': India On Saudi-Pak Defence Pact

India issued a response in the wake of the newly signed "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stating it will closely study the pact's implications for India's national security and regional and global stability.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi acknowledges the formalisation of what it described as a "long-standing arrangement" between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while noting that it would closely examine its potential ramifications.

Jaiswal further emphasised that India's national security remains paramount in light of this development. "We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," the statement from the MEA read.

6. Adani Group Gets SEBI Clean Chit Over Hindenburg Stock Manipulation Allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given a clean chit to the Adani Group, dismissing allegations of stock manipulation raised in the Hindenburg Research report. On the Hindenburg allegations against Adani group companies, SEBI has said there was no violation of its rules. The regulator found that the transactions in question do not fall under the category of 'related party transactions' as claimed. After a detailed review, SEBI has closed the case against the Adani group without passing any order or penalty.

The matter relates to the Hindenburg Research report (dated January 24, 2023) that alleged certain Adani Group companies used Adicorp Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. as conduits to route funds to listed companies such as Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

India's market regulator SEBI has dismissed Hindenburg Research's allegations of financial manipulation against the Adani Group. After reviewing fund transfers between group-linked companies, SEBI concluded the transactions did not break rules or qualify as related party deals. The proceedings were closed without any penalty.

7. Niti Aayog Warns Against Overdependence on China for Minerals

Government think tank, Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani on Thursday emphasised the importance of addressing the concentration of critical mineral supply largely controlled by one country, leading to concerns about monopolies and the need for a competitive supply chain. "(Critical) Minerals are dispersed all over the world. But the metal supply, 80 to 90 per cent is controlled by one country. We would call that a monopoly," Virmani told ANI in an interview on the sidelines of India Mining Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

China is the world's largest producer of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, accounting for a significant portion of global supply. It became a vital concern worldwide when China restricted exports of critical minerals.

8. Neeraj Chopra Fans Heartbroken After Javelin Hero's 8th Place Finish at World Athletics Championships 2025

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin sensation, endured a nightmarish outing at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Thursday, finishing eighth in the men’s javelin final. It was a day of contrasts: while Chopra struggled, debutant compatriot Sachin Yadav soared, logging a personal best of 86.27m to finish a creditable fourth. For 26 consecutive events, Chopra had dominated the world stage, finishing in the top two—a remarkable streak dating back to June 2021 at the Kourtane Games in Finland. But today, that incredible run came to an end.

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, began the final with a throw of 83.65m, placing him fifth initially. He improved slightly to 84.03m on his second attempt but faltered on subsequent throws. By the fourth attempt, his throw measured just 82.86m, leaving him in eighth place.

9. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha Fires Warning Ahead of Showdown

Fresh off the handshake row and the recently resolved dispute with match referee Andy Pycroft, captain Salman Ali Agha has declared that Pakistan is "ready" for any "challenge" that awaits them against arch-rival India in the Super Four fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. In a high-tempo tournament like the Asia Cup, where rivals tend to play each other in a short span, India and Pakistan will scuffle for the second time in the world of cricket, amid the worsening relations between the two neighbouring nations after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The group stage fixture was met with severe backlash and calls for a boycott from fans and former cricketers, but the match went ahead on Sunday in Dubai. India drubbed Pakistan with a landslide 7-wicket victory and straightaway returned to the dressing room, refraining from engaging in the long-standing tradition of shaking hands with the opponents. Pakistan's response was swift as they opted out of the post-match presentation.

10. Deepika Padukone Out of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

In a shocking turn of events, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have formally confirmed that Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone will not be a part of sequel to their futuristic epic. The announcement was made on the film's official social media pages, sending shockwaves among the fans and film fraternity alike.

It read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.