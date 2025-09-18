Heartbreak for Neeraj Chopra as his 26-event streak of top-two finishes ends at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The javelin champion finishes 8th with 84.03m, while fellow Indian Sachin Yadav remains in contention in the final.

Tokyo: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin sensation, endured a nightmarish outing at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Thursday, finishing eighth in the men’s javelin final. It was a day of contrasts: while Chopra struggled, debutant compatriot Sachin Yadav soared, logging a personal best of 86.27m to finish a creditable fourth.

For 26 consecutive events, Chopra had dominated the world stage, finishing in the top two—a remarkable streak dating back to June 2021 at the Kourtane Games in Finland. But today, that incredible run came to an end.

The Day That Didn’t Go Neeraj Chopra's Way

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, began the final with a throw of 83.65m, placing him fifth initially. He improved slightly to 84.03m on his second attempt but faltered on subsequent throws. By the fourth attempt, his throw measured just 82.86m, leaving him in eighth place.

With only the top six athletes allowed to compete in the final round, Chopra needed a throw better than 85.54m in his fifth attempt to stay in contention. Unfortunately, he fouled. After releasing his spear, he fell sideways, crossed the curved line, and saw the red flag. In a brief moment of despair, he removed his waist belt and buried his face in it before regaining composure.

It was inexplicable for Chopra not to even cross the 85m mark in five attempts. Before Thursday, his worst was 82.27m while winning gold at the Federation Cup in May 2024.

Sachin Yadav Steals the Spotlight

While Chopra’s day was disappointing, Sachin Yadav emerged as India’s shining star. The 22-year-old debuted on the world stage with an impressive first throw of 86.27m, outperforming Chopra, German star Julian Weber (86.11m), and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (82.75m).

Yadav’s performance ensured that India still had representation in the sixth and final round—a proud moment for a young athlete making his mark.

Thursday’s competition was unusual, as no thrower managed to cross the 90m mark. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago claimed the gold with 88.16m, followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters (87.38m) and Curtis Thompson (86.67m). Arshad Nadeem, who had won silver in the previous edition, exited in the fourth round, underscoring the intense competition.

Neeraj Chopra Fans React to Streak’s End

For fans, seeing Chopra finish outside the podium was painful, but his legacy remains untarnished.

“For 26 consecutive events, Neeraj Chopra finished in top 2. In a very technical sport, that is an insane achievement. That kind of astounding record had to come to an end somewhere. Unfortunately, today was the day. But you're the legend who has inspired many Indians to take up athletics. 19-20 Indian athletes have qualified for this World Championships!," said one user on X.

Another added, "Not the best day for Neeraj Chopra."

A third noted, "Tough day for Neeraj Chopra. You could feel the pain in his body from a thousand miles. You will come back stronger champ."

Known for his consistency and technical brilliance, Chopra has inspired a generation of Indian athletes. Despite the heartbreak in Tokyo, he continues to be a national hero and a role model for aspiring javelin throwers.

