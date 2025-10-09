From UK PM hailing India's growth to EC's 8.5 lakh deployment for Bihar polls, India saw key updates on October 9. TCS reported steady results, Smriti Mandhana struggled again and Bollywood stirred with Saif and Ismail Darbar's revelations.

From UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's praise for India’s rapid economic rise to the Election Commission’s massive deployment of 8.5 lakh officials for the Bihar polls, Thursday saw major national developments. In Tamil Nadu, CM MK Stalin urged diplomatic action after Sri Lanka arrested 47 Indian fishermen. The Indian Army began procuring the indigenous ‘Saksham’ counter-UAS system to boost airspace security. In business, TCS reported a 2.4% revenue rise and Rs 11 dividend. Sports headlines focused on Smriti Mandhana’s continued poor form in the Women’s World Cup, while Shubman Gill reflected on the mental challenges of captaincy. Saif Ali Khan and Ismail Darbar dominated showbiz buzz. Here's the brief of top 10 headlines in India today:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. UK PM Keir Starmer Hails India's Economic Rise, Calls It a Global Success Story

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday praised India’s strong economic growth, saying the country is well on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2028. Speaking in Mumbai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side, Starmer said India’s growth story is one of the most remarkable in the world.

His remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump's claim that India's economy was 'dead', which Starmer appeared to indirectly counter. "India has already become the world’s fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, and continues to rise with impressive speed," he said.

Starmer also announced that more British universities will open campuses in India to meet rising demand for quality higher education, aiming to make Britain India’s top global education partner by 2035.

2. Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Deploys 8.5 Lakh Officials for Smooth Polling Across 243 Seats

To ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in Bihar, around 8.5 lakh election officials have been deployed, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a press note on Thursday. The Bihar Assembly election will be conducted in two phases, covering all 243 constituencies. The first phase of polling will be on November 6 for 121 constituencies, while the second phase on November 11 will cover the remaining 122. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The personnel to be deployed include nearly 4.53 lakh Polling Personnel, 2.5 lakh Police Officials, 28,370 Counting Personnel, 17,875 Micro Observers, 9,625 Sector Officers, 4,840 Micro Observers for counting and upto 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas may also be deployed, said the ECI.

3. 47 Indian Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy: MK Stalin Writes to S Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the arrest of 47 Indian fishermen's arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy. The letter also mentioned about seizure of 5 mechanised fishing boats. The SL Navy arrested fishermen and seized the boats for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during fishing on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

According to fisheries officials, four boats with 30 fishermen from Rameswaram were intercepted between Dhanushkodi and Talaimannar late Wednesday. The detained fishermen were taken to the Mannar Naval Base and later handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department, following which they were produced before court and lodged at Vavuniya Prison in Sri Lanka.

4. 'Forces Have Full Freedom To Crush Terror Threats': Amit Shah After Reviewing J&K Security

Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that "the security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace in the region".

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

5. Indian Army Initiates Procurement of 'Saksham' Counter-UAS System for Complete Airspace Security

In a significant step towards enhancing national security and operational preparedness against evolving aerial threats, the Indian Army has initiated the procurement of an indigenously developed 'Saksham' Counter Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Grid System.

Designed to detect track, identify and neutralise hostile drones and unmanned aerial systems in real time, the system is designed to detect, the 'Saksham; counter UAS grid system would ensure complete airspace security across what is now defined as the Tactical Battlefield Space (TBS), an expanded domain that includes the Air Littoral, the airspace up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) above the ground.

6. TCS Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps 2.4%, Margin Up 70 bps; Dividend Rs 11/Share

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, on Thursday (October 9) reported a modest 1.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26). The growth was driven by strong deal wins and improved margins. The company had posted a profit of Rs 11,909 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, however, the tech major’s profit slipped 5.4% from Rs 12,760 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 65,799 crore — up 2.4% YoY and 3.7% sequentially.

“We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company,” said K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS.“Our investments in AI infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships reflect our commitment to transformation and customer value creation.”

7. IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana's Form Under Scrutiny after Another Poor Start

Team India’s vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, had yet another poor outing in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10. Putting into bat first by South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, India openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana gave the hosts a steady start to their innings, with the former leading the charge by scoring confidently, while the vice-captain was struggling to find her rhythm. The opening pair put on a 55-run partnership before Smriti Mandhana was dismissed cheaply again for 23 by Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Mandhana was again dismissed early in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup, leaving India with a shaky start to their innings.

8. IND vs WI: Shubman Gill Calls Leading India a ‘Big Responsibility’, But Aware of Mental Challenges

Ahead of his side's second Test match against the West Indies, Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill termed the task of leading Team India as a "big responsibility" and "looking forward" to winning as many games as possible for his team. He also weighed in on the challenges of the new role and pointed out the "mental fatigue" from playing around the year.

The second Test between India and the West Indies will take place from Friday onwards at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. India is 1-0 up in the series. After India's first Test win in Ahmedabad, shockwaves were sent to the cricketing world by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who confirmed that Gill has been appointed as ODI captain for India's tour of Australia onwards, replacing Rohit, who had won India back-to-back ICC titles, the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy within less than a year while championing a fearless brand of cricket.

9. Saif Ali Khan OPENS Up on His Relationship With Ex-Wife Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan spoke about his first wife Amrita Singh on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a show about anecdotes, stories and relationships. He said that even after the divorce, they are still in touch. Talking about Amrita's role in his life, Saif said, "I have spoken and expressed a lot about it. 21 years is a very young age and things change. We both know that things didn't go well, but still we became parents to two children. I don't think I have ever said before how special Amrita was in my life." He further said, "Her support and help meant a lot to me at that time. Sadly, things didn't work out."

When Kajol jokingly said on the show that she has brought you up very well, Saif replied, "I have had some very special and learning years with her. She is a wonderful mother. She has given our children very good education and upbringing. I am very lucky and I feel that my ex-wife and I have a very good tuning. We often talk about important things and we talk even when I am on the hospital bed. I am in regular contact with her."

10. Ismail Darbar Reveals How Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Split Impacted Bollywood Dynamics

Music director Ismail Darbar recently shared candid insights into his strained professional relationship with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani, Darbar revealed that he would refuse to collaborate with Bhansali again, even if offered an astronomical sum of Rs 100 crore. Their fallout reportedly began during the production of the Netflix series Heeramandi, which Darbar was composing for over a year before a misunderstanding forced him to step away.

Darbar reminisced about his earlier successful collaborations with Bhansali on celebrated films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, which starred Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the critical and commercial success, tensions simmered beneath the surface. Darbar pointed to Bhansali’s casting choice of Shah Rukh Khan over Salman Khan for Devdas as a key reason for the eventual fallout between the director and Salman.