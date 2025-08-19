From Wang Yi’s talks with NSA Ajit Doval and the Vice President election faceoff to heavy Mumbai rains, Asia Cup 2025 squads, Mammootty’s health update, and Janhvi Kapoor’s new role—here are today’s top headlines.

August 19's top headlines cover key developments across politics, sports, cinema, and national updates. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met NSA Ajit Doval, discussing PM Modi’s upcoming China visit for the SCO Summit. In politics, PM Modi sought Opposition support for NDA VP pick CP Radhakrishnan, while INDIA bloc named ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate. Mumbai faced major disruptions due to heavy rainfall. The BCCI announced squads for Asia Cup 2025 and Women’s World Cup 2025. Malayalam superstar Mammootty fully recovered from illness, while Janhvi Kapoor’s new Malayali role in Param Sundari sparked debates on representation in Bollywood. Here is a brief of India's top headlines:

1. Setbacks Not in Our Interest, Says Wang Yi as NSA Ajit Doval Notes 'Peace at Borders'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to India. During his meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, Wang Yi said China attaches ‘great importance’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit in Tianjin. He stressed that India's participation would contribute to a successful summit and underlined that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the long-term interests of both countries. Wang added that stronger ties are also in the interest of the wider developing world.

2. Vice President Election: PM Modi Seeks Opposition's Support for NDA Pick CP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the Opposition to support the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan for the post of Vice President. PM Modi said that if all parties agree, the new Rajya Sabha chairman can be elected smoothly through the general committee. He added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been speaking to leaders of different parties to build consensus. The Vice President of India also serves as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, which makes the election important for the functioning of Parliament. The PM lauded the enthusiasm for Radhakrishnan's candidature and posted on X, “Participated in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in Delhi this morning. Happy to see the enthusiasm in favour of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for the Vice Presidency.”

3. Ex-SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy Named INDIA Bloc Candidate For Vice President Post

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9. The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital following the INDIA bloc meeting. B Sudershan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls on August 21.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favored the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights."

4. Heavy Rain Disrupts Mumbai: Flights Diverted, Offices Shut, City on Red Alert

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday disrupted flight operations at the city airport, forcing the diversion of at least eight flights. Airlines said many services were also delayed due to poor visibility and air traffic congestion. According to news agency PTI, six IndiGo flights and one each of Air India and SpiceJet were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. IndiGo issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai on Tuesday. Private offices were advised to let employees work from home, except for essential and emergency services.

5. Asia Cup 2025 India Squad ANNOUNCED: Shubman Gill VC, Jasprit Bumrah Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, officially unveiled the 15-member India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The press conference was also attended by India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, alongside Ajit Agarkar.

After weeks of speculation and debates over team composition and overall balance of the squad, the chairman of the selection committee finally announced the roster for the eight-team continental tournament in the UAE, with the Men in Blue beginning their campaign against the hosts on September 10. The squad was announced after the selection committee meeting, with Suryakumar also present.

India squad for Asia Cup comprises Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

6. India Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad ANNOUNCED: Shafali Out, Renuka Returns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior women’s team selection committee, led by Neetu David, announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The press conference was also attended by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, alongside Neetu David.

The squad was announced after the selection committee meeting, chaired by Neetu David, and Harmanpeet Kaur was present in the meeting to pick the players for the prestigious women’s tournament, which will be hosted by India in September. After weeks of speculation around the potential squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup, the selection committee finalized a balanced 15-member unit.

7.Ambati Rayudu Makes MASSIVE Revelations on Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic Catch in T20 WC 2024 Final

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu made a stunning revelation on the iconic and game-changing catch by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa at Barbados. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, ended their 17-year drought of clinching their T20 World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling final.

Every player, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube, played a crucial role in the final to help the Men in Blue pull off a thrilling victory in the title clash. However, Suryakumar Yadav was one of the instrumental players behind India’s T20 World Cup title triumph as he took a game-changing catch of David Miller in the last over.

8. Indian Railways to Implement New Baggage Regulations

Indian Railways is enforcing strict luggage regulations for train travellers. Railway passengers will soon have to have their bags weighed by electronic devices, under the proposed regulations. The program is probably going to be put into place at significant train stops, with rigorous weight restriction enforcement. According to a report, train passengers will be subject to additional fees if their luggage is discovered to be overweight or large.

The idea also calls for opening upscale single-brand shops in Indian Railways' refurbished stations, per the TOI article. According to a railways official, these stores will sell apparel, shoes, gadgets, and travel essentials in an effort to improve passenger convenience, boost railway profits, and give stations a contemporary, airport-like feel. "Once completed, Prayagraj Junction is set to become a model for station redevelopment, with Kanpur and Gwalior among those expected to follow in its footsteps," said Shukla.

9. Mammootty Makes Full Recovery, Fans and Colleagues Rejoice Over Actor's Health Update

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has made a full recovery from illness, sparking waves of joy across the film industry and among millions of his fans. The news was first hinted at by producer Anto Joseph, whose post on social media translates to: “The prayers of many around the world have been answered. Thank God, thank you, thank you.” Many immediately guessed the post referred to Mammootty’s health update.

Actress Maala Parvathi expressed her delight in a heartfelt note: “There is no better news than this. Mammukka has fully recovered. Gratitude to the doctors who treated him, everyone who cared for him, and the hospital. Yes, the king is back. Happiness, thank you. Prayers have been answered.”

His longtime personal assistant and makeup artist, S George, also wrote an emotional post: “With eyes full of happiness, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed, those who stood by, and those who comforted by silence…with immense love, dear ones…thank you!”

10. Janhvi Kapoor’s Malayali Character in Param Sundari Sparks Debate About Inappropriate Portrayal

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to present the character of a Malayali in her film, Param Sundari. The film has been in the limelight because of its unusual story and for Kapoor attempting to pull off a South Indian woman, and it has since started a debate regarding the ways in which South Indians have been portrayed in Hindi cinema.

The announcement of Janhvi Kapoor's role saw an immediate surge of discussion across social media. Online sites expressed a mixed bag of comments, some applauding the effort toward bringing a South Indian character into the limelight for a mainstream Bollywood movie, while others say that South Indian actors, who might carry the part with sincerity and depth, seem to be left out of genuine representations. This brings back the discussion of inclusivity and casting in Bollywood once again.