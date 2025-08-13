From CJI Gavai’s remark on stray dogs order to a major shake-up in OIC rules, here are top 5 news stories making waves across India on August 13. Your quick guide to the biggest national, political, sporting and entertainment headlines of the day.

On August 13, India witnessed a mix of significant developments spanning law, politics, sports, and entertainment. From the Supreme Court reviewing its order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to Rohit Sharma climbing to the second spot in ICC ODI rankings, today’s headlines cover critical judicial decisions, political debates, tragic accidents, and much more. Here’s a roundup of the 10 must-know stories that shaped the day across the country.

1. CJI BR Gavai Considers Relook of SC Directive on Removing Stray Dogs from Delhi-NCR

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said he would review the Supreme Court’s 11 August order directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi streets within six to eight weeks. A lawyer cited an earlier SC ruling, co-authored by Justice Karol, that prohibited indiscriminate killing of canines and stressed “compassion for all living beings.”

“This is with regard to community dogs issue… There is an earlier judgment… It says compassion for all living beings has to be there,” the lawyer said. “But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this,” CJI Gavai responded, according to LiveLaw.

2. MHA Tightens Rules: OCI Cards Can Be Cancelled for Serious Crimes in India or Abroad

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has tightened rules for Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), allowing cancellation of their registration on two grounds:

If the cardholder is sentenced to at least two years in prison.

If they are charge-sheeted for an offence punishable with seven years or more in jail.

The rule applies regardless of whether the conviction or charge occurs in India or abroad, as long as the offence is recognised under Indian law. OCI cards allow Indian-origin foreign nationals to visit India without a visa.

3. BJP Alleges Sonia Gandhi's Name Added To Voter List Before She Was Citizen, Congress Hits Back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), facing allegations of colluding with the Election Commission to commit voter fraud, hit back on Wednesday by accusing former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi of being unlawfully added to the voter list 45 years ago — before she became an Indian citizen. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that Gandhi, born Sonia Maino in Italy in 1946, was on the voter roll between 1980 and 1982, a year prior to acquiring Indian citizenship. Congress, however, asked BJP to furnish the ‘evidence of crime’ with Pawan Khera also seeking result data of Varanasi constituency from where PM Narendra Modi won by a ‘very thin margin’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

4. Owaisi Dismisses Pakistan PM's 'threats' on Indus Waters Treaty

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday brushed aside Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "threats" regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that they would have no effect on India. Addressing reporters in Hyderabad, Owaisi also stated that the BrahMos missile serves as India’s response to Pakistan. “You (Sharif) are the Prime Minister of a country… You are using such a language that it will not have any impact on us. The (Indian) government has kept the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. Instead of showing some change, you are threatening. Threats will not have any impact on India. Enough of it,” he said, in response to a query on the remarks of Sharif, its army chief Asim Munir and other leaders on the treaty.

5. 11 From UP Killed as Pickup Van Rams Into Truck in Rajasthan's Dausa

In the early hours of Wednesday, a pickup van collided with a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, leaving 11 people dead — seven of them children — and injuring eight others, police said. According to Dausa SP Sagar, all the victims were residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district and were returning home after visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on the Manoharpur highway. The deceased include seven children and four women.

6. 26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi Court Allows Tahawwur Rana 3 Phone Calls With Kin

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to make three phone calls this month to his brother to discuss hiring a private lawyer. His judicial custody was extended until September 8. The calls will be recorded, conducted in English or Hindi, and monitored by prison authorities. Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the US after the Supreme Court dismissed his review plea. The 26/11 attacks in 2008, carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists, targeted a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, killing 166 people over nearly 60 hours.

7. 11 Docs in Bihar SIR Compared to 7 in Summary Revision Shows It Is Voter Friendly: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which requires 11 documents from electors compared to seven in the previous summary revision, as "voter friendly." The court noted that submitting any one of the 11 documents suffices and that the list was designed to maximize coverage. Petitioners, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, argued that many documents, such as passports, have low availability in Bihar, limiting coverage. The bench countered that the state has around 36 lakh passport holders and that the document list is prepared after government feedback. The court also upheld the Election Commission’s decision not to accept Aadhaar or voter cards as proof of citizenship for the SIR, stating inclusion or exclusion of citizens is within the EC's remit. The dispute, which has drawn attention in Parliament, was described by the court as largely stemming from a "trust deficit," noting that most of Bihar’s electorate—about 6.5 crore people out of 7.9 crore—do not need to submit documents if already on the 2003 rolls.

8. SC Sets Aside Order Granting Bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar, Directs Him to Surrender

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the 2021 murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium. A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, citing the FIR’s claim that the national capital had been turned into a “criminal playground” to settle scores without regard for the law, directed Kumar to surrender before the trial court within a week. The order came while hearing an appeal filed by Dhankar’s father against the Delhi High Court’s March 4 decision granting Kumar bail. Kumar and others are accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar and injuring two of his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

9. Rohit Sharma Rises to No. 2 in ICC ODI Rankings

Amid speculation over his international cricket future, veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings released on Wednesday. The 38-year-old, who has not played competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL, moved up one place to dislodge Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who slipped to No. 3 after a poor run in the recent ODI series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Rohit now has 756 rating points, trailing only India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who tops the list with 784 points. Former skipper Virat Kohli remains at No. 4 with 736 points.

10. Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr Urge Fans to Keep ‘War 2’ Plot Under Wraps Ahead of Release

Ahead of its release, “War 2” stars Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr urged fans, media, and audiences to avoid sharing spoilers to preserve the film’s viewing experience. "'War 2' has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion,” Roshan said in a press release. "The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes," the 51-year-old added. He requested that the audience and media keep the film's plot under wraps after watching it, allowing it to remain a surprise for everyone.

NTR Jr echoed his co-star's appeal, saying, “When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time.” "Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you," he added.