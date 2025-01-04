'Took jewellery, sent back to India': Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call

In a shocking case of alleged dowry harassment and illegal divorce, a woman from Seawoods has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws with the NRI Sagar Police in Mumbai.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

In a shocking case of alleged dowry harassment and illegal divorce, a woman from Seawoods has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws with the NRI Sagar Police in Mumbai. The case involves charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim, who married Aaqib Bhatiwala in 2022 in a ceremony conducted according to Muslim customs, initially experienced a harmonious start to her married life. However, tensions began to surface after she moved into her in-laws' residence in Wadala, where she claims the harassment related to dowry demands began.

The situation reportedly escalated after she traveled to the UK with her husband and in-laws. According to the woman, the abuse continued abroad, leading to a significant domestic dispute. She alleges that her husband confiscated her jewellery and sent her back to India, cutting off all communication with her.

In a further turn of events, she states that her husband divorced her via triple talaq during a video call, a practice where the husband pronounces “Talaq” three times to effect an immediate divorce. When she later attempted to return to the UK, she claims she was denied entry to her husband’s home.

Triple talaq was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India in August 2017 and was criminalized under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act in 2019. Under the act, the practice is now a criminal offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

The police have begun investigating the allegations. According to sources, charges have been filed against the husband and in-laws, and authorities are looking into the events leading up to the alleged harassment and unlawful divorce.

