Too many deliveries? Delhi society's notice asking to hire personal security guard sparks debate

A Delhi housing society's notice limiting daily deliveries per household to ease the security guard's workload has ignited a debate online, with some calling it 'insane' while others deem it 'reasonable.'

A housing society in New Delhi has issued a notice restricting the amount of internet deliveries tenants can receive each day. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA), in a notification issued on September 18, requested that households restrict delivery to one or two per day or employ a personal security guard to handle the surge of goodies. The notification came after the security guard alerted the president of the housing society that his workflow was being hampered by the enormous amount of parcels, particularly during the holiday season.

A picture of the notice was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by one of the relatives of the residents who live in the housing society with the caption, “Society presidents are insane. My cousin’s building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day.”

Also Read | Ernst & Young pledges workplace improvements after employee's death sparks allegations of overwork

The notification says, "Last night, our society watchman requested a meeting with the RWA members in response to a complaint. The seven-year employee, the guard, said that the volume of packages arriving over the holiday season is interfering with his productivity."

"The security team has been very helpful in the past by receiving orders on peoples' behalf, sharing OTPs, and coordinating with delivery personnel of Ajio, Swiggy, etc. but recently this has been causing them a lot of trouble," the statement said, emphasising that the security guard must "receive orders on behalf of residents and share OTPs with delivery partners" in addition to his regular work.

The president of the organisation also brought attention to the large amount of delivery orders that originate from a particular block, saying, "It has also been noted that bachelors living in F block receive 10-15 deliveries every day. Please engage your own security guard to work with the delivery guys if you are unable to limit your orders to no more than one or two per day."

After rainwater leakage, now plant grows on Taj Mahal's dome, raises concerns over monument's maintenance

While some described it as a "reasonable request," others called it "crazy" and "ridiculous." An person stated, "There is nothing wrong with that request. How much work does it take to be more considerate in a communal living setting? What if they start asking them to come to the gate to pick up their orders rather than allowing the delivery guy in?



"That's a reasonable request. "Who gets 10-15 parcels per day?" wrote another. A third X user added, "Imagine hiring a security guard to accept online orders."

"They have a point. In India, we believe that a security guard is solely in control of everything. Don't treat him like a baggage collector," said a fourth.

Latest Videos